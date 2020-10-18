The Tampa Bay Rays are in the 2020 World Series. The Rays took out the Astros in ALCS Game 7 on Saturday night, denying the Astros as they attempted a historic comeback bid. Who will join them? Either the Braves or the Dodgers, who are facing off in NLCS Game 7 on Sunday night.
These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport's history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason -- the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series -- at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Below you'll find the schedule for the LCS, as well as results from the LDS and the Wild Card Series:
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., Oct. 11
ALCS Game 1
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Mon., Oct. 12
ALCS Game 2
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 1
FINAL
Fox
Arlington
Tue., Oct. 13
NLCS Game 2
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
ALCS Game 3
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Wed., Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
ALCS Game 4
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Thurs., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 5
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 4
FINAL
Fox & FS1
Arlington
Fri., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 6
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 5
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
Sat., Oct. 17
NLCS Game 6
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
ALCS Game 7
Rays 4, Astros 2
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Sun., Oct. 18
NLCS Game 7
Braves vs. Dodgers
8:15 p.m.
Fox & FS1
Arlington
*-if necessary
World Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Tue., Oct. 20
World Series Game 1
TBD vs. TBD
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 21
World Series Game 2
TBD vs. TBD
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
|Fri., Oct. 23
World Series Game 3
TBD vs. TBD
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
Sat., Oct. 24
World Series Game 4
TBD vs. TBD
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
|Sun., Oct. 25
World Series Game 5*
TBD vs. TBD
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
Tue., Oct. 27
World Series Game 6*
TBD vs. TBD
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
|Wed., Oct. 28
World Series Game 7*
TBD vs. TBD
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
*-if necessary
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Mon., Oct. 5
ALDS Game 1
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 1
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Tue., Oct. 6
NLDS Game 1
FINAL
FS1
Houston
ALDS Game 2
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 2
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLDS Game 1
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 7
NLDS Game 2
FINAL
MLBN
Houston
ALDS Game 3
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 3
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLDS Game 2
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
Thurs., Oct. 8
NLDS Game 3
FINAL
FS1
Houston
ALDS Game 4
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 4
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLDS Game 3
FINAL
MLBN
Arlington
Fri., Oct. 9
ALDS Game 5
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP/SCORE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Tue., Sept. 29
AL Game 1
|FINAL
|ABC
|Target Field
|
AL Game 1
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
|
AL Game 1
FINAL
TBS
Tropicana Field
|
AL Game 1
FINAL
ESPN
Progressive Field
Wed., Sept. 30
NL Game 1
FINAL/13
ESPN
Truist Park
|
AL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN2
Target Field
|
NL Game 1
FINAL
ABC
Wrigley Field
|
AL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
|
AL Game 2
FINAL
TBS
Tropicana Field
|
NL Game 1
FINAL
ESPN2
Petco Park
|
AL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN
Progressive Field
|
NL Game 1
FINAL
ESPN
Dodger Stadium
Thurs., Oct. 1
NL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN
Truist Park
|
AL Game 3
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
|
NL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN2
Petco Park
|
NL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN
Dodger Stadium
Fri., Oct. 2
NL Game 2
FINAL
ABC
Wrigley Field
|
|NL Game 3
|Padres 4, Cardinals 0
|FINAL
|ESPN
|Petco Park
Postseason format, dates, locations
This year's postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.
After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.
Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason:
- Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins
- Sept. 30: Eight-game day with every Wild Card Series in action
- Oct. 5: ALDS begins
- Oct. 6: NLDS begins
- Oct. 11: ALCS begins
- Oct. 12: NLCS begins
- Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 20: World Series begins
- Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)