The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from the 2020 World Series title. The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 on Sunday to take a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday.
These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport's history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason -- the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series -- at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Below you'll find the schedule for the World Series, as well as results from the LCS, LDS and the Wild Card Series:
World Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Tue., Oct. 20
World Series Game 1
FINAL
Fox
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 21
World Series Game 2
FINAL
Fox
Arlington
Fri., Oct. 23
World Series Game 3
FINAL
Fox
Arlington
Sat., Oct. 24
World Series Game 4
FINAL
Fox
Arlington
Sun., Oct. 25
World Series Game 5
FINAL
Fox
Arlington
Tue., Oct. 27
World Series Game 6
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 28
World Series Game 7*
Rays vs. Dodgers
8 p.m.
Fox
Arlington
*- if necessary
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., Oct. 11
ALCS Game 1
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Mon., Oct. 12
ALCS Game 2
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 1
FINAL
Fox
Arlington
Tue., Oct. 13
NLCS Game 2
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
ALCS Game 3
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Wed., Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
ALCS Game 4
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Thurs., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 5
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 4
FINAL
Fox & FS1
Arlington
Fri., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 6
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 5
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
Sat., Oct. 17
NLCS Game 6
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
ALCS Game 7
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Sun., Oct. 18
NLCS Game 7
FINAL
Fox & FS1
Arlington
Postseason format, dates, locations
This year's postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.
After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.
Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason:
- Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins
- Sept. 30: Eight-game day with every Wild Card Series in action
- Oct. 5: ALDS begins
- Oct. 6: NLDS begins
- Oct. 11: ALCS begins
- Oct. 12: NLCS begins
- Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 20: World Series begins
- Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)