MLB playoffs: Braves' Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies call out Ronald Acuna Jr. for not running out fly ball in Game 1 loss
Freeman said that type of play 'can't happen in the playoffs'
On Thursday, the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series by a 7-6 final. Because the game was decided by a single run, the Braves and their fans will spend the next day brooding over missed opportunities and unforced errors -- including Ronald Acuna Jr. being held to a single on a ball hit deep to right field.
Watch said play below:
To walk through what happened:
- Acuna hit a towering fly to right during the bottom of the seventh inning with the Braves ahead by a 3-1 margin.
- Acuna clearly thought the ball was going to carry into the stands, as he hopped out of the box and then jogged with his bat in his hands before realizing he'd misjudged the distance.
- Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler was able to return the ball to the infield in a hurry, and Acuna was limited to a single.
Those who pay attention to such things will recall that Acuna was removed from a game during the regular season under somewhat similar circumstances. Perhaps that's why first baseman Freddie Freeman offered what amounted to tough love for Acuna following Thursday's loss:
Second baseman Ozzie Albies also weighed in on Acuna's mistake:
Let's be clear: Acuna is an incredible talent and one of the best players in the NL. You don't threaten a 40-40 season without being a gifted player and a hard worker. Even so, these incidents aren't going to sit well with teammates, coaches, or fans when they can be viewed in hindsight as plausible difference makers.
For as much as hustle-related commentary tends to have questionable intent -- studies have found evidence of racial bias in how players are talked about -- on some occasions there is validity. This seems to be one of those cases. Watching a home run makes for a fun and cool aesthetic, but it needs to be a home run to avoid these kinds of conversations.
To wit, here's Acuna in the ninth inning:
See? Pretty fun and cool and it leaves nobody upset. Well, almost nobody:
Anyway, the whole thing is a fine line and results-based. A few more feet of flight would've made all the difference. But then, Acuna's long single left Braves fans wondering if 90 more feet on foot could've, too.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Dodgers host Nationals in Game 1
It's Walker Buehler vs. Patrick Corbin in Game 1 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium
-
Braves bullpen issues cost them Game 1
The Braves allowed six runs in the final two innings and now face an uphill battle in the NLDS
-
Braves vs. Cardinals NLDS schedule
The Cardinals took a 1-0 series lead on Thursday night
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
The playoffs got underway Tuesday and runs through Oct. 30 by the latest
-
MLB 2019 postseason schedule, bracket
The baseball postseason is underway and will last throughout the month of October
-
NLDS Nationals vs. Dodgers preview
The Nationals and Braves open their NLDS matchup Thursday night in Los Angeles