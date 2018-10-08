MLB playoffs: Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. becomes youngest to hit postseason grand slam as SunTrust Park erupts

The Braves went 19 innings without scoring a run against the Dodgers in the NLDS, but they completely broke through in the second inning of Game 3 against Dodgers wunderkind Walker Buehler.

The big blow? A historic swing from possible NL Rookie of the Year, Ronald Acuna Jr.:

Ronald Acuña Jr. was born in 1997, and he just hit a postseason Grand Slampic.twitter.com/5JSW862O4n — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 8, 2018

Acuna became the youngest player in postseason history to hit a grand slam. He breaks the record of an inner-circle Hall of Famer:

previous youngest was Mickey Mantle (21 y, 349 d) in Game 5 of the 1953 World Series. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) October 8, 2018

What led up to the slam was pretty darn interesting in its own right.

Nick Markakis drew a walk to lead off the inning.



After a pair of strikeouts, Ozzie Albies singled to center. Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger misplayed it, though, and that allowed Markakis to get to third while drawing a throw. Albies got to second on the throw, which in turn triggered Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to intentionally walk Charlie Culberson to get to the pitcher, Sean Newcomb.

Buehler walked Newcomb, to score a run, on four pitches.

Buehler would have walked Acuna on four pitches, but on the 3-0 count, he dropped the bat and prematurely started to walk to first, likely causing a bad strike call.

Then came the slam.

What a huge and much-needed inning for the Braves, snapping their scoring drought in a major way under funky circumstances that produced the historic grand slam.