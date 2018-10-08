MLB playoffs: Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. becomes youngest to hit postseason grand slam as SunTrust Park erupts
Acuna breaks a record long held by Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle
The Braves went 19 innings without scoring a run against the Dodgers in the NLDS, but they completely broke through in the second inning of Game 3 against Dodgers wunderkind Walker Buehler.
The big blow? A historic swing from possible NL Rookie of the Year, Ronald Acuna Jr.:
Acuna became the youngest player in postseason history to hit a grand slam. He breaks the record of an inner-circle Hall of Famer:
What led up to the slam was pretty darn interesting in its own right.
- Nick Markakis drew a walk to lead off the inning.
- After a pair of strikeouts, Ozzie Albies singled to center. Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger misplayed it, though, and that allowed Markakis to get to third while drawing a throw. Albies got to second on the throw, which in turn triggered Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to intentionally walk Charlie Culberson to get to the pitcher, Sean Newcomb.
- Buehler walked Newcomb, to score a run, on four pitches.
- Buehler would have walked Acuna on four pitches, but on the 3-0 count, he dropped the bat and prematurely started to walk to first, likely causing a bad strike call.
- Then came the slam.
What a huge and much-needed inning for the Braves, snapping their scoring drought in a major way under funky circumstances that produced the historic grand slam.
