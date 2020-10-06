The Atlanta Braves took Game 1 of the NLDS over the Miami Marlins thanks to a late-game rally on Tuesday afternoon (ATL 9, MIA 5) at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first, scored two runs and recorded an RBI in the win.

With his solo blast -- a 428-foot shot to right-center field -- Acuna became the youngest player (22 years, 293 days old) to hit a leadoff homer in the postseason.

But after Acuna's homer, things got heated between the two NL East clubs when Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara struck Acuna with a 98-mph fastball in the back during his next at-bat in the third inning. The pair along with the dugouts exchanged words before Acuna took first base without any further altercations. The 22-year-old would later score from first on a double from Marcell Ozuna.

Considering Acuna's team was the one to walk away with the win, the Braves seemingly had the last word. But Acuna made a final message of his own after the game.

"I'd like to take this time to apologize to absolutely NOBODY," Acuna wrote as a caption for an Instagram post highlighting his bat flip after the leadoff home run. Acuna appears to be referencing UFC Champion Conor McGregor with the quote.

Acuna added one more postgame response on social media. On Twitter, he said: "They have to hit me , because they don't get me out."

In his postgame press conference, Alcantara told reporters that Acuna didn't say anything after the hit-by-pitch. Rather, the dust-up was mostly based on the fact that the two were nearing each other.

"If he's coming to me, I'll get him," Alcantara said. "No matter what happens. If he is ready to fight, I'm ready to fight too."

As it happens, Acuna has now been hit five times over 206 plate appearances (once every 41.2 plate appearances) against the Marlins.

The Braves improved to 3-0 this postseason after sweeping the Reds in the NL Wild Card Round for their first playoff series win since 2001. Acuna's been getting comfortable with a little bit of postgame chirping as of late; he posted a response after the club got past Reds ace Trevor Bauer in Game 1 last week.

Atlanta and Miami will return for Game 2 on Wednesday afternoon.