MLB playoffs: Braves take lead back in sixth inning on Freddie Freeman home run

The see-saw NLDS Game 3 between the Braves and Dodgers took another turn in the bottom of the sixth. The Braves had jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but the Dodgers answered with five runs in three innings. In the bottom of the sixth -- on the first pitch from Dodgers reliever Alex Wood -- Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman ambushed him:

Crushed.

That's big news for the Braves. Not only did it give them back the lead, but Freeman's had a second-half power outage. From Aug. 15 to the end of the season, Freeman had just three home runs with a .415 slugging percentage. He was one of the main culprits for the punchless Braves offense in Games 1 and 2, too. If he gets going with Acuna, the Braves chances of coming back and taking the series improve immensely.

Speaking of which, this was the difference-maker in Game 3. The Braves held on to win, so there will be a Game 4 with the Dodgers having a two-games-to-one lead.