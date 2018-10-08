MLB playoffs: Braves take lead back in sixth on Freddie Freeman home run
It was a monster shot to right-center field
The see-saw NLDS Game 3 between the Braves and Dodgers took another turn in the bottom of the sixth. The Braves had jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but the Dodgers answered with five runs in three innings. In the bottom of the sixth -- on the first pitch from Dodgers reliever Alex Wood -- Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman ambushed him:
Crushed.
That's big news for the Braves. Not only did it give them back the lead, but Freeman's had a second-half power outage. From Aug. 15 to the end of the season, Freeman had just three home runs with a .415 slugging percentage. He was one of the main culprits for the punchless Braves offense in Games 1 and 2, too. If he gets going with Acuna, the Braves chances of coming back and taking the series improve immensely.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers quickly erase five-run deficit
Chris Taylor's two-run homer got it within one and Max Muncy's solo shot tied it
-
Officer hurt after accident with Sano
Sano is said to have offered to pay the officer's medical bills
-
Acuna makes history with grand slam
Acuna breaks a record long held by Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle
-
Brewers sweep Rockies, advance to NLCS
Milwaukee is going to the LCS for the third time in their history
-
Brewers' Aguilar hits moon shot home run
Aguilar hit 35 during the regular season and adds one postseason homer as the Brewers swee...
-
Brewers bullpen has never looked better
The bullpen has been good all season, now it's scary-good