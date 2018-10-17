MLB playoffs: Brewers-Dodgers lineups features Cody Bellinger at leadoff spot for NLCS Game 5

LOS ANGELES -- Less than 12 hours after Game 4 ended, the Brewers and Dodgers will go at it again in Game 5 of the NLCS with the series knotted at two to two. The bullpens aren't in quite as bad shape as one might think under the circumstances of a third straight day with a game coming off a 13-inning affair (more on that here). As far as the lineups for the Wednesday matinee (5:05 p.m. ET/2:05 local time), here we go:

Visiting Brewers

The notable thing here is once again at second base. This is Perez's third start of the postseason, but he's generally a late-game defensive/baserunning replacement. With him in the lineup, Brewers manager Craig Counsell adds lefty-swinging Travis Shaw to the bench along with pinch hitter extraordinaire Domingo Santana.

Home Dodgers

Holy cow, there's a lot to unpack here. Bellinger has only started in the leadoff position once in his career and that came last season. Muncy and Freese had previously been splitting duties at first base, but now both are in the order and Muncy bounces to second base. He last started there on Sept. 11 and only had 13 starts there this season. Enrique Hernandez only started seven games in right field this season. The last time Taylor started anywhere but leadoff was Sept. 28.

This is totally out of character for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who has mostly been a creature of habit in the postseason. Looks like he wanted to get weird after the short night of sleep.

LCS games will air on Fox, FS1 and TBS. For a look at the complete schedule, click here.

