MLB playoffs: Brewers fans boo Dodgers' Manny Machado in NLCS Game 6 in Milwaukee following kicking incident

In Game 6 of the NLCS in Miller Park on Friday night, the Dodgers and shortstop Manny Machado returned to Milwaukee for the first time Machado's controversial "kick" maneuver perpetrated against Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar. In case you need a reminder, here's what happened in the 10th inning of Game 4:

Manny Machado kicked Jesús Aguilar. Many #takes will follow. pic.twitter.com/uMopidt8IJ — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 17, 2018

Machado was reportedly fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for his actions, and Friday night occasioned the second phase of his punishment -- i.e., hearing it from Brewers fans. Machado came to the plate in the first with one out and one on, and the good people of Wisconsin made their feelings known:

Manny Machado, meet the Milwaukee Booers. pic.twitter.com/Q1qVq7USV9 — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 20, 2018

Vigorous booing across a wide demographic of ages! Machado wound up striking out in that particular AB, and he heard the boos again. This time, though, he encouraged them.

Manny Machado egging on the crowd on his way back to the Dodgers dugout for booing him in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/m5MDePkCXB — Ryan Walton (@RyanWaltonSBN) October 20, 2018

Boo, they say. They say, boo.

You can follow along with all the NLCS action in our live blog or stream the game on fuboTV (Try for free).