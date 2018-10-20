MLB playoffs: Brewers fans boo Dodgers' Manny Machado in NLCS Game 6 in Milwaukee following kicking incident

Given what happened earlier in the series, the hostile reception wasn't surprising

In Game 6 of the NLCS in Miller Park on Friday night, the Dodgers and shortstop Manny Machado returned to Milwaukee for the first time Machado's controversial "kick" maneuver perpetrated against Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar. In case you need a reminder, here's what happened in the 10th inning of Game 4:

Machado was reportedly fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for his actions, and Friday night occasioned the second phase of his punishment -- i.e., hearing it from Brewers fans. Machado came to the plate in the first with one out and one on, and the good people of Wisconsin made their feelings known:

Vigorous booing across a wide demographic of ages! Machado wound up striking out in that particular AB, and he heard the boos again. This time, though, he encouraged them.

Boo, they say. They say, boo.

