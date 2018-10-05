MLB playoffs: Brewers, Rockies fans could score free beer thanks to NLDS bet made by Miller, Coors
It's a cool wager made that involves in free beer for the winning city
The Rockies are set to face the Brewers in Game 2 of the NLDS Friday with the Brewers looking to move to a 2-0 lead. One interesting aspect of this series is both ballpark are named for their home town breweries (Coors Field in Colorado and Miller Park in Milwaukee) and, hell, the Brewers after even named after beermakers.
Both breweries are owned by MillerCoors, making this a beer-flavored series, right?
In that spirit, Coors and Miller have a bet that could result in free beer for Milwaukee or Denver residents.
If the Brewers win
The Brewers would play host to the Braves-Dodgers winner on Friday, Oct. 12 for Game 1 of the NLCS. At participating bars in the Milwaukee area, every person 21 and older is entitled to a free Miller Lite, with Coors picking up the tab.
If the Rockies win
Same deal, reversed. The Rockies would be heading to either L.A. or Atlanta, but every participating bar in the Denver area would be shelling out a free Coors Light to every person 21 and older. And it's on Miller.
In both cities, this is all before the first pitch of the NLCS, which will surely be something like 7:07 p.m. in Milwaukee or 6:07 in Denver.
It's a pretty fun idea. Good on Coors and Miller for getting involved on the part of their home teams. For more on the #BeerSeries, check out CBS Denver.
NLDS games will air on FS1 and MLB Network. Games on TBS and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete schedule, click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ALDS: Watch Indians-Astros Game 1
The Indians and Astros will begin their ALDS on Friday
-
Hernan Perez drenches wrong Brewer
Mike Moustakas was the target, but Ryan Braun got the bath
-
Clayton Kershaw OK not starting Game 1
Kershaw didn't go as far as calling it 'a gut punch,' but he did seem a bit taken aback
-
Watch Yankees-Red Sox ALDS Game 1
The Red Sox and Yankees meet in their first playoff series since 2004 on Friday
-
Yankees-Red Sox ALDS preview, picks
This is the fourth time the two historic rivals will meet in the postseason
-
MLB DFS, Oct. 5: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...