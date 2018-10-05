MLB playoffs: Brewers, Rockies fans could score free beer thanks to NLDS bet made by Miller, Coors

The Rockies are set to face the Brewers in Game 2 of the NLDS Friday with the Brewers looking to move to a 2-0 lead. One interesting aspect of this series is both ballpark are named for their home town breweries (Coors Field in Colorado and Miller Park in Milwaukee) and, hell, the Brewers after even named after beermakers.

Both breweries are owned by MillerCoors, making this a beer-flavored series, right?

In that spirit, Coors and Miller have a bet that could result in free beer for Milwaukee or Denver residents.

If the Brewers win

The Brewers would play host to the Braves-Dodgers winner on Friday, Oct. 12 for Game 1 of the NLCS. At participating bars in the Milwaukee area, every person 21 and older is entitled to a free Miller Lite, with Coors picking up the tab.

If the Rockies win

Same deal, reversed. The Rockies would be heading to either L.A. or Atlanta, but every participating bar in the Denver area would be shelling out a free Coors Light to every person 21 and older. And it's on Miller.

In both cities, this is all before the first pitch of the NLCS, which will surely be something like 7:07 p.m. in Milwaukee or 6:07 in Denver.

It's a pretty fun idea. Good on Coors and Miller for getting involved on the part of their home teams. For more on the #BeerSeries, check out CBS Denver.

NLDS games will air on FS1 and MLB Network. Games on TBS and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete schedule, click here.