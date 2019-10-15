MLB playoffs: Cardinals turn to rookie Dakota Hudson to keep season alive against Nationals in NLCS Game 4

WASHINGTON -- On Tuesday night, the St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to stave off elimination for at least a day longer. The Cardinals enter Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals in a hole of their own doing: on the road, down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, and pitted against a starter in Patrick Corbin who, by some advance measures, was one of the 10 best pitchers in baseball during the regular season.

Comparatively, Cardinals rookie right-hander Dakota Hudson doesn't strike as intimidating a pose. Who is he -- and does he possess the necessary goods to fend off the Nationals?

A glance at Hudson's regular-season statistics would suggest he's on the ascent to stardom, much like teammate and Game 3 starter Jack Flaherty. Hudson, after all, posted a shiny ERA (3.35) and win-loss record (16-7) while making 33 appearances (all but one a start). A deeper dive, however, reveals a pitcher whose surface-level stats are misleading.

Indeed, Hudson's game features some obvious flaws, beginning with his command. He posted the majors' highest walk rate among qualified starters (4.43 per nine), and threw less than 60 percent of his pitches for strikes over August and September, per Baseball-Reference. (League-average tends to sit around 63 percent.) Unlike, say, Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw Robbie Ray, Hudson's wildness isn't accompanied by big-time swing-and-miss stuff. Rather, he finished 55th (out of 61) in strikeout percentage.

Dakota Hudson, Filthy 98mph Two Seamer (grip/slow). 🤢 pic.twitter.com/RxoWT9BX8h — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 21, 2018

Hudson does benefit from inducing a ton of grounders -- he led qualified starters -- and has shown an appreciable skill for generating double-play balls. He's been tough against right-handed batters, holding them to a .632 OPS for his career thanks to his low-to-mid 90s sinker and a slider that netted whiffs from righties on more than 40 percent of their swings.

Alas, Hudson isn't as effective when facing lefties. He's yielded an .812 OPS for his career despite expanding his arsenal -- to include a four-seamer, a curve, and a changeup -- when confronted with opposite-handed batters. For comparative purposes, lefties have hit .361 against the sinker, and have nearly as many walks (66) as strikeouts (70) against Hudson.

In other words, for the merits Hudson has -- his abilities to coerce grounders and shut down righties -- he also has sizable, exploitable flaws that are exposed when he faces lineups with disciplined and/or left-handed hitters. The Nationals would seem to fit that description.

The Nationals posted the second-highest walk rate among remaining playoff teams (behind the Houston Astros) and the eighth-highest in the majors. Additionally, they can trot out at least three lefties in their lineup -- in Adam Eaton, Juan Soto, and switch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera. It's not as though the Nationals lack right-handers who can hold their own against tough righties, either. Anthony Rendon, for instance, has one of the best eyes in the game, and was one of three righty Nationals to post an OPS over .850 versus same-handed pitching (along with Howie Kendrick and Trea Turner). The Nationals were also, as a team, above-average against extreme groundball pitchers during the regular season relative to the league's performance as a whole.

On the whole, the Nationals seem like a poor match-up for Hudson. That doesn't mean Hudson will fail to keep the Cardinals in the game on Tuesday, but it does mean manager Mike Shildt should be quick with the hook if it seems like things are going south, as it's more likely to be the effect of weakness meeting strength rather than a small-sample fluke.

Otherwise, the Cardinals will likely find themselves starting their offseason on Wednesday.