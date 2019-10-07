MLB playoffs: Cardinals' Yadier Molina flings his bat into outfield after walk-off sac fly vs. Braves in NLDS

If you're one of those "respect the game" folks who hates bat flips, you may want to avert your eyes from what Yadier Molina did after winning Game 4 of the NLDS for the Cardinals against the Braves.

With the Cardinals on the brink of elimination on Monday night in St. Louis, Molina came through in the clutch when he smacked a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to force a do-or-die Game 5 later this week in Atlanta. The veteran catcher was excited, as is to be expected when you rise to the occasion to help your team survive and extend the season.

That excitement led to what might be the most aggressive (and some might say disrespectful) bat "flip" to ever follow a sac fly.

That's not so much a bat flip as it is a vicious bat fling, and Molina sent his lumber all the way into the outfield of Busch Stadium as his teammates evacuated the dugout to celebrate with him on the infield.

Considering how triggered some people get over regular bat flips, it certainly wouldn't be surprising if there was some backlash and negative reaction to come from Molina's celebration. One would think the Braves probably weren't huge fans of the gesture, especially Atlanta's outfielders who were, you know, in the outfield when Molina's bat was launched in their direction.

In any case, the raw emotion that comes with playoff baseball -- especially in a game that ends in a survival walk-off -- is pretty tough to hate.

Game 5 of the NLDS between Atlanta and St. Louis will take place on Wednesday.