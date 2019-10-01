MLB playoffs: Christian Yelich doesn't rule out returning from injury if the Brewers make the World Series

Tuesday night the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Washington Nationals in the NL Wild Card Game (GameTracker). The winner moves on to face the Dodgers in the NLDS. The loser goes home.

The Brewers will be without reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich in the Wild Card Game. He fouled a pitch into his leg and suffered a broken kneecap back on Sept. 10. The injury was deemed season-ending, but, on Tuesday, Yelich did not rule out playing in the World Series should the Brewers make it that far.

Christian Yelich on the Kirk Gibson question: pic.twitter.com/3p5sEAo2ST — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 1, 2019

"It's a thing that you have to see how it responds, how you progress, where you can be," Yelich said. "I think that would be cutting it very close, but you don't ever want to rule anything out in this. See how it goes. It's progressing great. Thankfully I haven't had any setbacks or anything yet. We'll see. It just takes time."

Yelich was enjoying another monster season at the time of the injury. He hit 44 home runs and led the National League in batting average (.329), on-base percentage (.429), slugging percentage (.671), and of course OPS (1.100) during the regular season. Those numbers are better across the board than his MVP season in 2018.

The Brewers won the game Yelich was injured and 13 of their final 18 games overall to clinch a spot in the Wild Card Game. They've used Ben Gamel, Hernan Perez, and rookie Trent Grisham in left field in the meantime. All three have had their moments, but clearly, they're a step down from Yelich.

The World Series will begin Oct. 22, exactly six weeks after Yelich suffered his injury. Even if he returns as a pinch-hitter or DH option only, he could still have a big impact. Remember, Kyle Schwarber returned from his torn ACL to DH for the Cubs in the 2016 World Series, and he was a difference-maker.