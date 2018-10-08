MLB playoffs: Dodgers only need three innings to evaporate the Braves' five-run deficit
Chris Taylor's two-run homer got it within one and Max Muncy's solo shot tied it
Remember Ronald Acuna's historic grand slam that gave the Braves a 5-0 lead? Yeah, that was erased by the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS. It took them three innings. They got two runs in the following half inning on a Justin Turner single that was misplayed by Acuna in left field, allowing the runners from first and second to come around and score.
Then, in the top of the fifth, the Dodgers broke out their power sticks. Chris Taylor crushed this bomb to left:
And then, Max Muncy was able to hulk up and power this high-and-tight hook to center:
Mercy!
Just like that, it was tied, 5-5. The Braves' backs are against the wall, trailing two games to none in the series.
