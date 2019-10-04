MLB playoffs: Dodgers rookie Gavin Lux makes history with pinch-hit home run in first career postseason at-bat

The Los Angeles Dodgers knocked off the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of their National League Divisional Series on Thursday night by a 6-0 final. While most of the attention will be on the Dodgers' pitching staff (which held the Nationals scoreless) or Max Muncy (who delivered three runs batted in), it was rookie infielder Gavin Lux who entered his name into the record books in a cool way.

How did Lux do it? By becoming the youngest player to ever notch a pinch-hit home run, as well as the youngest Dodger to ever homer in postseason play. Watch:

The rookie loves the big stage. pic.twitter.com/Iqz1YxEpqx — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2019

Lux, who made his big-league debut on Sept. 2, was 21 years and 314 days old as of Thursday. For those who don't want to bother with a calculator and/or a calendar, he won't turn 22 until Nov. 23.

At 21 years and 314 days, Gavin Lux of the @Dodgers is the youngest player all-time to hit a pinch-hit home run in the playoffs.



He's also the 2nd-youngest player to homer in his 1st plate appearance in the playoffs, behind only Brian McCann (21 yrs, 228 days).#LABleedsBlue — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 4, 2019

Previously, the franchise record had belonged to Cody Bellinger, who homered at the age of 22 years and 88 days during the 2017 NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Before Bellinger, the record belonged to Corey Seager. In fact, current Dodgers now own all six of the youngest postseason home runs in franchise history. (It's almost like this Los Angeles roster has a lot of talented young hitters, huh?)

Lux hit .240/.305/.400 (85 OPS+) with two home runs and two stolen bases in 23 regular-season games. He's expected to play a bigger role on next year's team.