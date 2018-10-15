MLB playoffs: Former Dodgers announcer Vin Scully declines Joe Buck's invite to join broadcast booth for NLCS Game 3

The NLCS between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers shifts to Dodger Stadium starting with Monday night's Game 3.

The first two games in Miller Park gave us a pair of taut one-run games, and it also gave us, at the invitation of Fox play-by-play man Joe Buck, an appearance in the booth by legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker. On Saturday, Buck also told viewers that when the games shifted to L.A., he hoped retired Dodgers broadcaster and baseball luminary Vin Scully would do the same and visit the booth for an inning or two. However, as Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports, Scully has politely declined Buck's invitation:

"It's not false modesty," Scully said. "I just think I don't belong there. "Those fellows have been broadcasting all year. I don't want to get into their spotlight in any way, shape, or form. I think they're doing a wonderful job."

Scully, now 90 years of age, retired to much adoration and fanfare following the 2016 season. By the sounds of it, he'd like to keep it that way.