MLB playoffs: Francisco Lindor gives Indians lead over Astros in Game 2 with home run
The Cleveland shortstop struck a blow against Gerrit Cole and the Astros in ALDS Game 2
In Game 2 of the ALDS between the Indians and Astros on Saturday, Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor struck an early blow against Gerrit Cole ...
Cole's slider caught a bit too much of the plate, and Lindor made him pay to the tune of 386 feet and 103 mph off the bat. Lindor may be a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop, but he's also got plenty of pop (71 home runs over the last two seasons).
Given 2018 postseason trends, this could be a critical run for the Tribe ...
The Indians need the win in order to send this series to Cleveland even at one game apiece.
