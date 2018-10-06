MLB playoffs: Francisco Lindor gives Indians lead over Astros in Game 2 with home run

The Cleveland shortstop struck a blow against Gerrit Cole and the Astros in ALDS Game 2

In Game 2 of the ALDS between the Indians and Astros on Saturday, Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor struck an early blow against Gerrit Cole ... 

Cole's slider caught a bit too much of the plate, and Lindor made him pay to the tune of 386 feet and 103 mph off the bat. Lindor may be a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop, but he's also got plenty of pop (71 home runs over the last two seasons). 

Given 2018 postseason trends, this could be a critical run for the Tribe ... 

The Indians need the win in order to send this series to Cleveland even at one game apiece. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

