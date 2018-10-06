MLB playoffs: Francisco Lindor gives Indians lead over Astros in Game 2 with home run

In Game 2 of the ALDS between the Indians and Astros on Saturday, Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor struck an early blow against Gerrit Cole ...

Cole's slider caught a bit too much of the plate, and Lindor made him pay to the tune of 386 feet and 103 mph off the bat. Lindor may be a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop, but he's also got plenty of pop (71 home runs over the last two seasons).

Given 2018 postseason trends, this could be a critical run for the Tribe ...

Francisco Lindor's 3rd-inning HR gives the #Indians a 1-0 lead. So what does that mean?



So far in this postseason, teams that score first are 8-0. And there hasn't even been a lead change! — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 6, 2018

The Indians need the win in order to send this series to Cleveland even at one game apiece.