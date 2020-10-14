The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers continued their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night (GameTracker). Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman once again opened the scoring with a home run.

In Game 1, Freeman knocked a solo homer off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler in the first inning. In Game 2, he hit a two-run homer off Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin in the fourth to break a scoreless tie. Take a look:

With the two NLCS homers for Freeman, he becomes the third Braves player with a home run in back-to-back games this postseason, as MLB's Sarah Langs notes. He joins his teammates Dansby Swanson and Travis d'Arnaud. Both Swanson and d'Arnaud knocked their pair of homers during Games 1 and 2 in the NLDS vs. the Marlins.

Perhaps even more interesting is this fun fact via Braves radio host Grant McAuley: Freeman is the first Braves player to hit home runs in consecutive NLCS games since Eddie Perez did so in 1999 vs. the Mets. Both pairs of homers came on the same exact dates, 21 years apart.

During the first inning of Game 2, Freeman also impressed with a great play to get starter Ian Anderson out of a jam. With two on and two outs, Braves third baseman Austin Riley made a great stop on a hard-hit ball from Dodgers catcher Will Smith and threw in time to a fully extended Freeman, who kept his foot on first to make the play.

Freeman, 31, is coming off an impressive regular season where he finished as one of the top candidates for the NL MVP Award. During the abbreviated 2020 regular season, Freeman posted a .341/.462/.640 slash line and led the league in doubles (23) and runs scored (51).

Entering Tuesday, he was hitting just .182 in six postseason games this season, but his six walks help to give him a solid .379 on-base percentage.