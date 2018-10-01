MLB playoffs: From Yankees-Dodgers to Red Sox-Cubs, ranking all 25 possible 2018 World Series matchups

The playoffs will officially be set once Monday's two tiebreakers for the National League Central and National League West are concluded. We still don't know who will win the division titles and who will grab the wild-card spot but at least we can still have some fun with ranking all the 25 potential World Series matchups. The fall classic begins on Oct. 23.

While all 10 teams this year boast some exciting storylines, filthy pitchers and powerful offense, not every single possible matchup will be the most compelling. The goal in this list is to try to find the matchups that are most entertaining, from the actual games in the series to the storylines around the game to the teams' players.

The least exciting

These bottom five matchups have the biggest possibility to fall short. I could see a lot of the games in these series becoming blowouts real fast, even the possibility for a series sweep seems a bit higher with these matchups. There's just not a whole lot of excitement when you pair the last five matchups, and if there is, the excitement is lopsided leaning almost all the way one team's side.

25. Braves vs. Astros

24. Rockies vs Astros

23. Braves vs. Athletics

22. Yankees vs. Rockies

21. Rockies vs Red Sox

20. Braves vs. Indians

Not the best, but not the worst

Wouldn't totally hate it, but also wouldn't totally love it.

19. Brewers vs. Astros

18. Braves vs. Yankees

17. Yankees vs. Brewers

16. Braves vs. Red Sox

These will do

Again, more exciting storylines and players between the two teams in these matchups.

15. Brewers vs. Indians

14. Yankees vs. Cubs

13. Indians vs Rockies

12. Red Sox vs. Brewers

11. Indians vs. Dodgers

Dream matchups



10. Red Sox vs. Dodgers

9. Astros vs. Cubs

8. Athletics vs Cubs

7. Athletics vs Rockies

6. Athletics vs. Dodgers

5. Indians vs. Cubs: Two solid clubs with the pitching and offense that makes for the sort of World Series that has you sitting down and not missing a single at-bat. The Indians finished the season with the fourth best ERA (3.77) in the American League and the second best batting average (.259). The Cubs also has a .259 batting average, good for second in the National League and a 3.65 ERA, also ranking second.

4. Brewers vs. Athletics: These are two good teams with really exciting players. If they both manage to make it past their division, this World Series matchup would be a ton of fun and great for the game of baseball. Viewers of this matchup would be watching some of game's most exciting players including Khris Davis, Christian Yelich, Jesus Aguilar, Lorenzo Cain and Matt Chapman.

3. Red Sox vs. Cubs: The Red Sox can cement their legacy as the best team in franchise history with a championship, and if they were to meet Chicago in late October, it would definitely make it even more exciting to watch. Plus, this would mean games held in Wrigley and Fenway, two of the most iconic ballparks. And you've got all sorts of Boston-Chicago links, with Theo Epstein being the most obvious.

2. Astros vs. Dodgers: Some could argue that a rematch of any championship, in any sport can be boring. But I think that these two teams are both playing well enough that this rematch could make for a great series. Plus, the Astros would have the chance to be the first Major League Baseball team to win back-to-back since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2001. Also, the possible Clayton Kershaw-Justin Verlander matchup in itself would be awesome to watch.

1. Yankees vs. Dodgers: We almost had this one happen last year as New York was just one game away from facing Los Angeles in the World Series for the first time in 36 years. It's the classic big-market teams with big payrolls matchup but it would be so much fun to have this historic rivalry reignited (NYY-LAD have faced each other 11 times in the World Series) especially with the Yankees' addition of Giancarlo Stanton and the Dodgers' addition of Manny Machado.