MLB playoffs: Here's how the Nationals celebrated World Series their berth following sweep of Cardinals
Let's just say that the Nationals were hyped after this accomplishment
The Washington Nationals continued their run through the postseason with a 7-4 National League Championship Series clinching win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
For the first time in 86 years, a Washington team is heading to the World Series. The Washington Senators (now the Minnesota Twins) last appeared in the World Series in 1933, but fell to the New York Giants in five games.
Following the historic win, Washington celebrated at an all-time level and who could blame them? Since moving to D.C. in 2005, the postseason hadn't exactly been kind to the Nationals. After all, they hadn't won a [playoff series entering the the 2019 postseason.
With all of that in mind, let's just say the scene was pretty wild.
Daniel Hudson forced Tommy Edman to fly out to centerfielder Victor Robles to clinch the World Series berth for the Nationals. Following that moment, Nationals Park and the players erupted in a scene of pure jubilation.
Shirtless Brian Dozier has been a scene that Nationals fan have grown accustomed to seeing. Dozier didn't disappoint this time around either as he celebrated with his teammates and busted out some of his dance moves.
Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman was a symbol of the franchise because he had been there from the beginning. Zimmerman was the team's first draft pick following their return to the Nation's Capital and he had every celebration to soak in the celebration.
"They say you learn from your failures," Zimmerman said. "All those guys who were on those teams are part of this tonight. … This organization's come a long way."
Gerardo Parra, who was a key bench piece for the Nationals throughout the 2019 season, danced with manager Davey Martinez. Parra recorded a hit in his only at-bat of the NLCS in the Game 4 victory.
The Nationals exercised a lot of demons throughout the 2019 postseason, but the ride isn't over. Washington will await the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
There are three teams remaining in the postseason bracket
-
ALCS Game 4 rained out in New York
The series will continue in New York with Games 4 and 5 on Thursday and Friday, respectively
-
Angels announce Joe Maddon as manager
Maddon previously spent a three decades with the organization, as player and coach
-
MLB manager carousel, tracker
Here are the latest rumors, firings and hires around the world of baseball
-
Astros vs. Yankees odds, Gm 4 ALCS picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Astros vs. Yankees game 10,000 times.
-
MLB DFS picks, strategy for ALCS Game 4
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.