MLB playoffs: Here's how the Nationals celebrated World Series their berth following sweep of Cardinals

The Washington Nationals continued their run through the postseason with a 7-4 National League Championship Series clinching win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

For the first time in 86 years, a Washington team is heading to the World Series. The Washington Senators (now the Minnesota Twins) last appeared in the World Series in 1933, but fell to the New York Giants in five games.

Following the historic win, Washington celebrated at an all-time level and who could blame them? Since moving to D.C. in 2005, the postseason hadn't exactly been kind to the Nationals. After all, they hadn't won a [playoff series entering the the 2019 postseason.

With all of that in mind, let's just say the scene was pretty wild.

Daniel Hudson forced Tommy Edman to fly out to centerfielder Victor Robles to clinch the World Series berth for the Nationals. Following that moment, Nationals Park and the players erupted in a scene of pure jubilation.

That’s the sound of the Nats going to the World Series pic.twitter.com/9VdYnJXd69 — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) October 16, 2019

Shirtless Brian Dozier has been a scene that Nationals fan have grown accustomed to seeing. Dozier didn't disappoint this time around either as he celebrated with his teammates and busted out some of his dance moves.

Come for Brian Dozier chugging and dancing, stay for an up close and personal view of Max Scherzer pic.twitter.com/E7wLJxNBQh — Tramel Raggs (@Raggs_No_Riches) October 16, 2019

Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman was a symbol of the franchise because he had been there from the beginning. Zimmerman was the team's first draft pick following their return to the Nation's Capital and he had every celebration to soak in the celebration.

"They say you learn from your failures," Zimmerman said. "All those guys who were on those teams are part of this tonight. … This organization's come a long way."

Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman is having the time of his life 🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/KY4YeSCuVU — Tramel Raggs (@Raggs_No_Riches) October 16, 2019

Gerardo Parra, who was a key bench piece for the Nationals throughout the 2019 season, danced with manager Davey Martinez. Parra recorded a hit in his only at-bat of the NLCS in the Game 4 victory.

Parra and Davey share a dance pic.twitter.com/yfZC0ODg5a — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) October 16, 2019

The Nationals exercised a lot of demons throughout the 2019 postseason, but the ride isn't over. Washington will await the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees.