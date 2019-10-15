MLB playoffs: How Patrick Corbin's recent relief appearances could impact Nationals-Cardinals NLCS Game 4

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals enter Tuesday's Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals with the opportunity to win the franchise's first pennant. The Nationals possess a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, due in large part to their starting pitching. Anibal Sanchez and Max Scherzer flirted with no-hitters in the first two games of the series, and Stephen Strasburg then fanned a dozen batters in Game 3.

Now, in Game 4, it's up to Patrick Corbin, who has had a most unusual two weeks.

Corbin pitched well in the first year of his six-year, $140 million pact with the Nationals. He started 33 times, threw 202 innings, and posted a 141 ERA+ and 3.40 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Some advanced measures have him as one of the 10 best pitchers in baseball. Corbin is good, and at his best he's capable of putting up numbers that rival his colleagues.

But it would be fair to wonder if there's a chance -- if only a slim one -- that Corbin's recent deployment will have an effect on his Tuesday start.

Corbin has made four postseason appearances thus far, but only one has been a start -- that being his Game 1 outing in the NL Divisional Series. That was on Oct. 3. Otherwise, he's faced a total of 14 batters across three relief appearances, including a single batter faced over the weekend in Game 2.

Those outings may not have been strenuous in nature, but there's always risk in forcing a pitcher to deviate from what's worked for them in the regular season.

Corbin, for his part, didn't seem concerned ahead of his start. He noted that he's been trying to stay loose in the clubhouse until later in games where he might be needed, and that his two-pitch outing in Game 2 didn't impact his normal throwing -- in fact, he'd already thrown his bullpen beforehand, knowing he'd have only one batter. "You try to have your bullpens be as close to game-like [as you can]," he said prior to Game 3. "I think just facing that one batter wasn't too much off of what I would have done that day and what I did to warm up."

Perhaps Corbin's past relief experience is coming in handy. He pitched out of the bullpen five times as a rookie in 2012, and then 12 times in 2016. Granted, those situations were different in nature -- he wasn't asked to transition back to the rotation for a game with the stakes of what he'll be exposed to on Tuesday, but he is a veteran who knows how to prep and take care of his arm, regardless of what he's asked to do.

As such, Corbin's recent relief appearances probably won't matter. But expect to hear about them all the same if he has an uncharacteristically shaky outing.