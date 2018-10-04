MLB playoffs: Keys to Yankees-Red Sox, Indians-Astros, Rockies-Brewers and Braves-Dodgers
David Samson offers insight into MLB's divisional round
MLB wild card games are a thrilling, terrifying time for MLB fans. To have an entire season of work come down to a winner-take-all game can make for some incredibly exciting baseball. The Yankees were able to escape from the Oakland Athletics in a commanding 7-2 win, whereas the Cubs weren't so lucky against the upstart Rockies.
Now, the postseason is set and it's the Yankees and the rival Red Sox meeting again in the ALDS, while the Indians play the Astros. In the NL, the Brewers will play the Rockies while the Dodgers square off against the Braves. There's a lot of excitement around this postseason, especially in the NL, where the Brewers, Rockies and Braves are in positions they haven't found themselves in in some time. They'll all be looking to climb over the defending National League champion Dodgers. A Yankees-Red Sox ALDS is always something to be celebrated as well, while the Indians look to get past the ALDS after losing it to the Yankees in five games last year.
On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell are joined by David Samson to talk about the excitement of the wild card games, and they look ahead to the impending playoff matchups. They talk National League bracket and Yankees vs. Red Sox, which features Giancarlo Stanton, a player Samson knows well from his time with the Marlins.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
One thing to watch from every series
In what looks like it will be another fun postseason, here are some fun things to keep an eye...
-
Rockies-Brewers NLDS preview
Here's a preview of an October series never before seen
-
Braves-Dodgers NLDS preview
The Braves and Dodgers will meet in the first round of the postseason
-
MLB postseason 2018 schedule, bracket
The World Series starts Oct. 23
-
MLB DFS, Oct. 4: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
AL Wild Card Game: Battle of bullpens
Lou Trivino settled things down for the A's before Blake Treinen struggled