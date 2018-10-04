MLB playoffs: Keys to Yankees-Red Sox, Indians-Astros, Rockies-Brewers and Braves-Dodgers

MLB wild card games are a thrilling, terrifying time for MLB fans. To have an entire season of work come down to a winner-take-all game can make for some incredibly exciting baseball. The Yankees were able to escape from the Oakland Athletics in a commanding 7-2 win, whereas the Cubs weren't so lucky against the upstart Rockies.

Now, the postseason is set and it's the Yankees and the rival Red Sox meeting again in the ALDS, while the Indians play the Astros. In the NL, the Brewers will play the Rockies while the Dodgers square off against the Braves. There's a lot of excitement around this postseason, especially in the NL, where the Brewers, Rockies and Braves are in positions they haven't found themselves in in some time. They'll all be looking to climb over the defending National League champion Dodgers. A Yankees-Red Sox ALDS is always something to be celebrated as well, while the Indians look to get past the ALDS after losing it to the Yankees in five games last year.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell are joined by David Samson to talk about the excitement of the wild card games, and they look ahead to the impending playoff matchups. They talk National League bracket and Yankees vs. Red Sox, which features Giancarlo Stanton, a player Samson knows well from his time with the Marlins.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn