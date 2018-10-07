MLB playoffs: Lack of offense has Braves, Rockies and Indians facing elimination in Game 3

A week in, baseball's postseason has an undesirable theme: one-sided affairs.

Entering Sunday, three of the four Divisional Series were locked in 2-0 states. The much-hyped tilt between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox is the only matchup offering drama. The other three? They're about to end despite offering few memorable moments between them.

For evidence of how lopsided things have been, consider the pitiable offensive efforts put forth by the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, and Colorado Rockies. Those teams have been shut out three times in six games, and have scored a total of five runs. Collectively, they have five players with multiple hits -- not in a game, but in their series as a whole.

The Braves, who ranked fourth in OPS against left-handed pitchers during the regular season, have yet to plate a run against the Dodgers, led by southpaws Hyun-Jin Ryu and Clayton Kershaw. The Braves are hitting .145/.159/.161 with nine hits and zero walks in 62 at-bats. They've struck out 15 times and have just one extra-base hit to show for their efforts. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ender Inciarte are the only Braves to reach base more than once.

The Rockies have fared better than the Braves, hitting .154/.211/.185 collectively. Gerardo Parra has been the Rockies' top hitter, with three hits in six at-bats. Nolan Arenado, meanwhile, has four strikeouts in seven at-bats to go with his two hits. Trevor Story is 0 for 8 with five Ks.

The Indians' stars haven't given them what they need, either. Francisco Lindor is the one Cleveland batter with multiple knocks. Jose Ramirez and Josh Donaldson -- the other feared members of the lineup -- have combined to go 0 for 15 with six strikeouts and a walk. Is it any wonder why they're hitting .100/.156/.150 with 24 strikeouts as a team?

To be certain, some credit goes to the pitching the Braves, Rockies, and Indians have faced. The Houston Astros have overpowered teams all year, and there's no shame in being mystified by Kershaw or the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen. But the nature of the postseason beast is to find a way to score against the league's best pitching.

So far, three teams have failed in their efforts. They'll head home for the winter if that doesn't change soon -- as in, before Game 3 ends.