MLB playoffs: Nationals hold Max Scherzer for Game 4, start Anibal Sanchez in NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers

When the NLDS picks back up with Game 3 on Sunday night (GameTracker) in Washington D.C., the Nationals will not have three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer on the mound. Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced Sunday morning that Anibal Sanchez will get the ball instead.

"I talked to Max after our media session after Game 2. We talked in length and we thought it would be best that he starts Game 4," Martinez said. "... Everybody talks about the big three that we have. You could mention Anibal as being one of the big four, because he was really good this year for us, really good, especially down the stretch. I'm excited, he's excited, hopefully he goes out there and pitches like he's been pitching and he gives us a strong outing."

Added Scherzer: "We talked after the game. Throwing Sanchez Game 3 and let me get an extra day would probably be the best thing for me and for the team. So that was Davey's decision and it's Davey's call."

Scherzer threw five innings and 77 pitches in the NL Wild Card Game win on Tuesday. He then came out of the bullpen and threw 14 pitches to strike out the side in the eighth inning of Game 2 on Friday.

Rather than have Scherzer be available out of the bullpen in Game 3, he will start a potential clincher -- or elimination game -- in Game 4 on Monday night. Scherzer said he does not envision a scenario in which he pitches in relief on Sunday, "unless Davey got crazy and came to me and said, let's do it, so then I would say yes."

With Stephen Strasburg presumably set to start a potential Game 5, that means Game 1 starter Patrick Corbin could be used out of the bullpen in Games 3, 4 and 5. The Dodgers have a lefty-laden lineup and Sean Doolittle is Washington's only left-handed reliever.

Sanchez, a 14-year veteran with eight career postseason appearances, had a fine regular season for the Nationals, throwing 166 innings with a 3.85 ERA. He owns a 3.12 ERA in 43 1/3 career postseason innings, most of which came with the Tigers.