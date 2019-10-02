MLB playoffs: Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates with his father after NL Wild Card Game win
Let's just say Soto's father was excited about Tuesday's end result
The Washington Nationals looked destined for another early postseason exit until Juan Soto delivered the eventual game-winning hit in the eighth inning.
While the Nats were celebrating their 4-3 NL Wild Card Game win over the Milwaukee Brewers, Soto was surprise attacked by his father, who ran on the field and pulled his son to the ground. It made for a great, heartwarming moment.
Seriously, it doesn't get much better than that. Here's the best photo from the celebrations:
The Nationals found themselves trailing in the eighth inning before Soto stepped to the plate with a chance to shift the momentum of the postseason contest. He ended up ripping a Josh Hader pitch into right field and cleared the bases to give Washington a 4-3 lead.
The clutch base hit was the only time Soto reached base on an evening when the Nationals only registered five hits. Milwaukee received home runs from Yasmani Grandal and Eric Thames to give them a 3-0 lead against Max Scherzer in the first two innings.
The difference was that the Nationals received tremendous production out of the bullpen as Stephen Strasburg tossed three shutout innings and struck out four.
Now, the Nationals will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. It also marks the first time in the franchise's 14-year history that the Nationals advanced in the postseason. In 2016, the Nationals had a 2-1 series lead against the Dodgers in the NLDS before ultimately allowing Los Angeles to take the series.
