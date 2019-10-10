MLB playoffs: Nationals' Kurt Suzuki leaves NLDS Game 5 after pitch deflects into his face

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals are battling for an NLCS berth Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium (GameTracker). The winner of NLDS Game 5 moves on to play the Cardinals. The loser goes home.

There was a scary moment in the seventh inning of Game 5. Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki was struck in the face by a Walker Buehler fastball. The pitch -- a 94.4 mph fastball -- hit Suzuki in the left wrist and deflected up into his face.

Kurt Suzuki exited NLDS Game 5 after being struck in the face by a pitch. USATSI

Fortunately, Suzuki has a C-flap on his helmet, which provided some protection. Suzuki was down for several minutes as the Nationals trainer attended to him on the field. He eventually left the game and walked off the field under his own power.

The Nationals have not yet released an update on Suzuki, who is presumably heading for concussion tests and maybe x-rays as well. His wrist may be looked at as well given the glancing blow.

Suzuki, 36, started Games 2-5 behind the plate after Yan Gomes got the call in Game 1. The veteran backstop hit .264/.324/486 with 17 homers in 85 regular season games.