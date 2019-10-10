MLB playoffs: Nationals' Kurt Suzuki will be 'ready to go' for NLCS after being struck in face by pitch
The pitch deflected off Suzuki's hand and into his face
Thanks to a thrilling comeback, the Nationals beat the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday night (WAS 7, LAD 3), and punched their ticket to the NLCS for the first time since 1981 when they were the Montreal Expos.
There was a scary moment in Game 5: Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki was struck in the face by a pitch in the seventh inning. The Walker Buehler fastball, which was clocked at 94.4 mph, deflected off Suzuki's hand and up into his face. Here's the video:
Suzuki was removed from the game and was able to walk off the field under his own power. The C-flap on his helmet may have saved him from a more direct hit rather than a glancing blow.
On Friday, Nationals manager Dave Martinez confirmed Suzuki avoided a major injury. X-rays on both his hand and face came back negative. "He should be ready to go tomorrow," Martinez said, referring to NLCS Game 1 in St. Louis.
Suzuki, 36, started Games 2-5 of the NLDS behind the plate after Yan Gomes started Game 1. The veteran backstop hit .264/.324/.486 with 17 homers in 85 regular season games.
The Nationals will take on the Cardinals in the NLCS. After finishing with a better regular season record, the NL Central champion Cardinals hold home-field advantage over the wild-card Nationals.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB postseason 2019 daily schedule
The baseball postseason is underway and will last throughout October
-
Astros vs. Rays ALDS Game 5 preview
It's a winner-take-all affair with the chance to move on to the ALCS against the Yankees
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
Here's a look at the start times for every game this postseason
-
Game 5: Rays vs Astros odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Game 5 of Rays vs. Astros 10,000 times.
-
Have baseballs changed for the playoffs?
MLB issued a statement about postseason baseballs on Thursday
-
Padres' Nix charged with trespassing
Nix is currently playing in the Arizona Fall League