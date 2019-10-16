MLB playoffs: Nationals veteran Howie Kendrick takes home NLCS MVP Award

The Washington Nationals are going to the World Series. The Nationals clinched the 2019 NL pennant Tuesday night with a Game 4 win over the Cardinals (WAS 7, STL 4). It's the first time a Washington team is in the World Series since the Senators in 1933.

Infielder Howie Kendrick was named the NLCS MVP following the Game 4 win. Kendrick went 5 for 15 (.333) with four doubles and four runs driven in during the four-game sweep. He swatted three doubles in the Game 3 win.

Ten games into the postseason Kendrick is 11 for 38 (.289) with 9 RBI, a new Expos/Nationals record for a single postseason. He of course hit the clutch go-ahead grand slam in Game 5 of the NLDS against the Dodgers.

Kendrick, 36, authored a .344/.395/.572 batting line with 17 home runs while playing three infield positions in 121 games during the regular season. He's in the second year of a two-year, $7 million contract with the Nationals.

Starters Max Scherzer (seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts in Game 2) and Stephen Strasburg (one unearned run in seven innings with 13 strikeouts in Game 3) were other notable NLCS MVP candidates.

The Nationals will take on either the Astros or Yankees in the World Series. Houston leads that series 2-1. Game 1 of the World Series will be played Tuesday, Oct. 22 in the American League park.