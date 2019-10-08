MLB playoffs: Nationals veteran Ryan Zimmerman electrifies D.C. crowd with three-run homer in NLDS Game 4 vs. Dodgers

In 2005, after the franchise moved from Montreal to Washington, Ryan Zimmerman was the Nationals' first draft pick. He made the majors in 2005, too, so he's been with the club pretty much throughout its existence. At the very least we can say he's played in every Nationals season.

He's worn lots of different hats throughout his Nationals career. From franchise cornerstone to All-Star to Gold Glove third baseman to veteran first baseman. At this juncture, he's a down-in-the-order role player. We might as well call him Mr. National.

Mr. National took one of the biggest swings of his career in NLDS Game 4 on Monday vs. the Dodgers. With the Nationals leading 2-1, Zimmerman provided some welcomed breathing room in an elimination game with a three-run shot to center off L.A. reliever Pedro Baez:

That was absolutely destroyed. I know it barely made it out, but it was knocked down a bit on a windy and rainy night in Washington D.C. It was 107 miles per hour off the bat.

Zimmerman, 34, played in only 52 games this season, hitting .257/.321/.415 with six homers in 190 plate appearances. As noted, he's a role player now, but Mr. National is still wildly popular with Nationals fans and he had a really nice moment in what could be his last game there (he has an option for $18 million for next year that the Nationals likely won't pick up). It would be a nicer sendoff for Zimmerman, however, if they advanced past the NLDS for the first time.