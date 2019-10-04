MLB playoffs: Rays gift potent Astros offense two runs by misplaying pop up in ALDS Game 1
The defensive gaffe by the Rays was a crucial one
FanGraphsIn ALDS Game 1 on Friday, the Astros led the Rays 2-0 in the fifth inning. With two out and two on in the home half of that frame, Houston first baseman Yuli Gurriel popped up a 1-2 slider from Chaz Roe, and that point misadventure prevailed:
Second baseman Brandon Lowe was charged with an error on the play, largely because his glove touched the ball. While confusion reigned in the moments leading up to Lowe's error, you can argue that right fielder Austin Meadows should've taken charge and called off the converging infielders, given that he was coming in on the ball and Lowe was backpedaling somewhat diffidently at the same time. It would've been an easier play for Meadows, presumably.
In any event, runners were going, and Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman scored easily on the play. That doubled the Astros' lead behind a cruising Justin Verlander. It also took the Astros' chances of winning Game 1 from 81.7 percent to 92.4 percent, per FanGraphs. It's too soon to call this a turning point in this best-of-five series, but it's certainly one to file away.
