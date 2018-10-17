MLB playoffs: Red Sox ace Chris Sale will not start Game 5 vs. Astros after dealing with stomach ailment

HOUSTON -- Following a bout with a stomach ailment over the weekend, Red Sox ace Chris Sale will not start Game 5 of the ALCS on Thursday as scheduled. Manager Alex Cora made the announcement Wednesday.

"He still feels weak. He lost some weight. It's hard to believe, but he did," said Cora prior to ALCS Game 4. "He's feeling better, but physically he's not there."

Cora said Sale will start Game 6, should the series reach that point. As for the replacement Game 5 starter, that decision has not yet been made. "We'll find out after tonight," Cora said.

Sale was hospitalized Sunday night with a stomach ailment and rejoined the team Tuesday. He did not throw a bullpen session as hoped Tuesday or Wednesday, which is why he's unable to start Game 5 on Thursday. Sale and the Red Sox insist the stomach ailment was not a factor in his underwhelming Game 1 start.

With Sale unavailable for Game 5, the Red Sox have three obvious pitching options:

David Price on three days rest. Cora said he is available out of the bullpen in Game 4, however. Eduardo Rodriguez, who is in the postseason bullpen and hasn't started since mid September. A bullpen game.

Cora said the team will determine their Game 5 starter following Game 4, so they want to see whether the bullpen is taxed. Plan A could be a bullpen, and, if it's not possible because of the Game 4 workload, Plan B could be Price on short rest.