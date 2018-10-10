MLB playoffs: Red Sox avoid nightmare ending vs. Yankees, inch closer to validating 108-win season

The Boston Red Sox in 2018 barged to a franchise-record 108 wins, which in a real sense means they had a great year no matter how October plays out. This, though, was a little different.

The vagaries of baseball are such that the best team in the regular season so often fails to hoist the trophy in the end. It's the short series in the postseason. It's the structural parity of the game. It's the fatigue and attrition that may leave the best squad at something less than full strength going into October. You know the usual explanations. Still and yet, you sometimes hear the "choker" label bandied about when the playoffs don't follow the roadmap of the regular season. The Red Sox were necessarily at risk of all that.

But consider the particulars. The front office shooed away former manager John Farrell in part because he failed to advance beyond the Division Series in 2017 and 2016. Now imagine that this 108-win team meets a similar fate except that it's against the Yankees.

The Yankees are of course the blood rival who lorded over the Red Sox up through a vast swath of history running through, well, Game 3 of the 2004 ALCS. The Red Sox flipped that particular script, but a loss to the Yankees in the 2018 ALDS would've flipped it right back again. As signature defeats go, this would've been one that hearkened back to the pre-2004 days of the rivalry. A new manager steeped in analytics and able to relate to the younger set in the clubhouse guides them to all those wins from April through September, and then that revived old foe in the Bronx scrubs it all away.

That, though, didn't happen. Alex Cora out-managed his counterpart across the way, and the Red Sox validated those 108 wins by popping champagne in the Yankee Stadium visitors' clubhouse after a tight 4-3 victory. The clinching Game 4 turned out to be an affair of inches, whether it was Gary Sanchez's coming within a few feet of forcing a Game 5 ...

Or Steve Pearce's "meat off the bone" stretch to nip Gleyber Torres for the final out, thus keeping the tying run off the board ...

The thrill and the agony of sports.

A game of inches. pic.twitter.com/DfQnKGczlc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2018

If glove or ball or bat subtly shifts in either of those instances, then we're going back to Boston for deciding Game 5 and all those Red Sox pressures are back in play. But that's not what happened. They authored a heretofore unseen butchery of the Yankees in Game 3, and then followed it up with a hairsbreadth kind of win on Tuesday night.

The story of the 2018 Red Sox has yet to be finished, but we do know that the grimmest of all possible endings -- an ALDS upset at the hands of the hated Yankees that casts doubt upon the 108 wins and winter decisions that preceded it -- is not to be. To the extent that the best baseball players in the world can feel pressure, this has to ease a bit of it. Maybe they'll go on to get bounced (again) by the Astros, the defending champions who put up the better run differential in the regular season, but such a defeat won't carry with it the emotional and cultural freight that a loss to the Yankees would've.

For Boston, the 2018 postseason is not yet a success, but just as surely it's not a failure.