MLB playoffs: Red Sox flex majors' top scoring offense in blowout win over Yankees

The Boston Red Sox routed the New York Yankees on Monday night in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, winning 16-1. Along the way, Boston showed off a lineup that led the majors in scoring during the regular season.

Outside of Brock Holt becoming the first player to hit for a postseason cycle (with a ninth-inning homer off a position player), this was, for the most part, a lineup-wide effort. Every starter recorded at least one hit, with Holt, Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Christian Vazquez, and Mookie Betts notching multiple hits. Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. contributed two of Boston's five extra-base hits, with Holt adding three of his own.

Holt drove in five runs, leading the way for Boston. Benintendi and Betts also batted three runs in apiece. Martinez pitched in two, and four others contributed one: Rafael Devers, Steve Pearce and Christian Vazquez, who kicked off the scoring. It was that kind of night, in other words.

For evidence of that, consider how the fourth inning played out. Take a look:

Holt singled;



Vazquez singled, Holt advanced to second;



Bradley Jr. walked, everyone moved up a base;



Betts walked, everyone advanced with a run scoring;



Benintendi doubled, three scored;



Martinez grounded out;



Bogaerts singled, Benintendi advanced to third;



Devers popped out;



Pearce singled, Benintendi scored and Bogaerts moved to second;



Holt tripled, both runners scored;



Vazquez grounded out



That, friends, is the anatomy of a seven-run inning.

All of this comes on the heels of the Red Sox changing their lineup to include Holt and Vazquez. Previously, the Red Sox had started Sandy Leon and Ian Kinsler in both of the first two games in this series. With CC Sabathia, a southpaw, on the mound for the Yankees come Tuesday, the red-hot Holt could wind up on the bench over Kinsler.

Still, the lineup served its purpose Monday, and that purpose was putting the Red Sox within a win of the ALCS.