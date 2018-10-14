MLB playoffs: Red Sox have never needed David Price more than they need him in ALCS Game 2

BOSTON -- Everything that could've gone wrong went wrong for the Red Sox in ALCS Game 1 on Saturday night. Chris Sale looked terrible, the offense was held to three hits (all singles), the defense kicked the ball around, and the pitching staff collectively walked 10 and hit three batters. It was an ugly night all around for the BoSox, who lost Game 1 (HOU 7, BOS 2) and now trail 1-0 in the best-of-seven ALCS.

"We had our chances in the first inning, and there with the bases loaded with one out (in the fifth), we didn't cash in," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora after the game. "We didn't make some plays defensively. And we got through the ninth inning with the game 3-2 and we're three outs away ... It wasn't the best night but if you don't take a positive from the game it was 3-2 going into the ninth."

Sunday night the Red Sox will send David Price to the mound in ALCS Game 2 as they look to avoid a 2-0 series deficit. Falling behind 2-0 in a best-of-seven series is not the end of the world -- 13 times in history a team has come back to win a best-of-seven series after dropping the first two games -- but, clearly, that is something the Red Sox want to avoid. They want to go to Minute Maid Park with the series even 1-1.

As for Price, the Red Sox signed him precisely to win games like this. They need him in Game 2 more than they've ever needed him. This will be his biggest and most important start with the team to date. The Red Sox are trying to avoid that 2-0 series hole before going to Houston and they need to push back against the Astros. Houston is 4-0 this postseason and they've outscored their opponents 28-8 in the four games. They are a confident bunch. The Red Sox want to knock them down a peg.

"It's good," said Price when asked what it means to be given the ball in Game 2. "I did expect to make more starts for us in this year's playoffs. But Alex told me before we even got off the field that night. So for him to tell me before we even took our jerseys off to put on our postseason shirts that we get when we win, that was special."

As you no doubt know, Price's postseason track record is spotty at best and horrible at worst. He owns a 5.28 ERA in 75 career postseason innings -- opponents have hit .257/.305/.443 against him in October -- and, unbelievably, his teams are 0-10 in his 10 postseason starts. (He's also made eight postseason relief appearances.) In ALDS Game 2 last week, Price allowed three runs and two home runs and didn't make it out of the second inning against the Yankees.

View Profile David Price BOS • SP • 24 2018 ALDS Game 2 vs. Yankees IP 1 2/3 H 3 R 3 ER 3 BB 2 K 0 HR 2

"Execute pitches," said Price when asked what he needs to do in ALCS Game 2 that he didn't do in ALDS Game 2. "I know I say that a lot. But that's what I need to do. The fastball command on both sides of the plate and then go from there. So go out there, command the fastball, and then execute everything else."

Added Cora: "We feel that if he attacks the way he did in the second half using his fastball in different spots and creating differences in his velocity, he'll be good. It seems like the velocity of his cutter and his sinker and four-seamer and the changeup, they were all together the last three. I want to say, location-wise, everything came together in the same spot."

I think to some degree Price's postseason issues have become a self-fulfilling prophecy. He had several strong postseason starts earlier this career that turned into losses -- most notably, he allowed two runs in eight innings in 2014 ALDS Game 3 and got saddled with the loss -- and now the narrative is built up and getting into Price's head a bit, and things are snowballing. That's not an excuse, mind you, that's just what I think is happening.

David Price will make the biggest start of his Red Sox career in ALCS Game 2. USATSI

Game 2 against the Astros on Sunday is a chance for Price to change the narrative a bit. If he pitches well against Houston -- he doesn't even need to dominate, just pitch well enough to win -- and helps the Red Sox even the ALCS at one game apiece, everyone can forget about his past postseason failures for at least a few days. It'll give Price a chance to build confidence, which can only help going forward.

For the Red Sox, the most important thing Sunday is a win. A team win. The most straightforward path to a win in Game 2 is getting a strong start from Price. That would help the cause an awful lot. If he struggles again and Boston ekes out a win anyway, they'll take it. But Game 2 will be the biggest start of Price's Red Sox career. A strong start Sunday would go a long way to erasing the memory of his postseason career to date.

"We did talk about it in the off day in New York," said Cora about the need for Price to make adjustments in ALCS Game 2 on Sunday. "And he understands. And we expect him to go out there tomorrow and attack them in a different way and give us a good start."