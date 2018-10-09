MLB playoffs: Red Sox's Brock Holt becomes first player to hit for cycle in postseason, with homer off a position player
The Red Sox obliterated the Yankees in Game 3 and it produced some funkiness
The Red Sox humiliated the Yankees, 16-1, in Game 3 of the ALDS Monday night in the Bronx. With such a lopsided result in a game that was 10-0 through the top of the fourth inning, obviously that makes for some oddities along the way.
Sure enough, catcher Austin Romine came in to pitch the ninth inning. That is just the second time in postseason history that a position player came in to pitch, after Cliff Pennington did so in the 2015 ALCS for the Blue Jays while getting blown out by the Royals.
This is where the plot thickens again. Romine would cough up a home run to Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt.
Holt's plate appearances:
- Groundout.
- Single to start the ridiculous seven-run fourth.
- Two-RBI triple to make it 10-0 in the fourth.
- Groundout.
- RBI double.
- Two-run home run.
Nice we got a cycle in there. Check it out:
Surely a player has hit for the cycle in the playoffs before, right?
I confirmed on baseball-reference.com play index. This was the first time in MLB history a player hit for the cycle in the playoffs. That's astounding to me.
And the home run came off a position player. In a playoff game!
What a beautifully weird game we love.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hernandez has three calls overturned
It was a rough night for the veteran umpire
-
Boone's blunders cost Yankees in Game 3
ALDS Game 3 turned into one of the worst managed games in recent postseason history
-
Machado delivers second big NLDS homer
Machado had been stuck in a rut before his second long ball of the series
-
Dodgers beat Braves, move to NLCS
The Dodgers win the series, 3-1 and will meet the Brewers in the NLCS
-
Dodgers' '18 additions pay off in Game 4
All six Dodgers runs were driven in by players acquired during this season
-
MLB postseason 2018 schedule, bracket
The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23