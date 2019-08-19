MLB playoffs schedule 2019: Dates, start times, live stream and TV channels for baseball postseason games

Major League Baseball released its postseason schedule for 2019, and for the second year in a row, there won't be any November baseball. The final day of the 2019 regular season is on Sunday, Sept. 29, so any necessary tiebreaker games would come on Monday, Sept. 30, with the National League Wild Card Game slated for the following day. The postseason will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 1 with the Wild Card Games, and if the World Series runs goes the distance, the seventh and final game would take place on Oct. 30.

Game times have not yet been announced. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

Wild Card Games

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 1 NL Wild Card Game TBA TBS TBA Oct. 2 AL Wild Card Game TBA ESPN TBA

National League Division Series (involves NL team with best record)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 3 NLDS Game 1 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 4 NLDS Game 2 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 6 NLDS Game 3 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 7 NLDS Game 4* TBA TBS TBA Oct. 9 NLDS Game 5* TBA TBS TBA

* - if necessary

National League Division Series (involves NL team with second-best record)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 3 NLDS Game 1 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 4 NLDS Game 2 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 6 NLDS Game 3 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 7 NLDS Game 4* TBA TBS TBA Oct. 9 NLDS Game 5* TBA TBS TBA

* - if necessary

American League Division Series (involves AL team with best record)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 4 ALDS Game 1 TBA FS1 or MLBN TBA Oct. 5 ALDS Game 2 TBA FS1 or MLBN TBA Oct. 7 ALDS Game 3 TBA FS1 or MLBN TBA Oct. 8 ALDS Game 4* TBA FS1 TBA Oct. 10 ALDS Game 5* TBA FS1 TBA

* - if necessary

American League Division Series (involves AL team with second-best record)

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 4 ALDS Game 1 TBA FS1 or MLBN TBA Oct. 5 ALDS Game 2 TBA FS1 or MLBN TBA Oct. 7 ALDS Game 3 TBA FS1 or MLBN TBA Oct. 8 ALDS Game 4* TBA FS1 TBA Oct. 10 ALDS Game 5* TBA FS1 TBA

* - if necessary

National League Championship Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 11 NLCS Game 1 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 12 NLCS Game 2 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 14 NLCS Game 3 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 15 NLCS Game 4 TBA TBS TBA Oct. 16 NLCS Game 5* TBA TBS TBA Oct. 18 NLCS Game 6* TBA TBS TBA Oct. 19 NLCS Game 7* TBA TBS TBA

* - if necessary

American League Championship Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 12 ALCS Game 1 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 13 ALCS Game 2 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 15 ALCS Game 3 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 16 ALCS Game 4 TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 17 ALCS Game 5* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 19 ALCS Game 6* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA Oct. 20 ALCS Game 7* TBA FS1 or Fox TBA

* - if necessary

World Series

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 22 World Series Game 1 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 23 World Series Game 2 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 25 World Series Game 3 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 26 World Series Game 4 TBA Fox TBA Oct. 27 World Series Game 5* TBA Fox TBA Oct. 29 World Series Game 6* TBA Fox TBA Oct. 30 World Series Game 7* TBA Fox TBA

* - if necessary