MLB playoffs schedule 2019: Dates, start times, live stream and TV channels for baseball postseason games

The baseball postseason will begin on the first day of October

Major League Baseball released its postseason schedule for 2019, and for the second year in a row, there won't be any November baseball. The final day of the 2019 regular season is on Sunday, Sept. 29, so any necessary tiebreaker games would come on Monday, Sept. 30, with the National League Wild Card Game slated for the following day. The postseason will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 1 with the Wild Card Games, and if the World Series runs goes the distance, the seventh and final game would take place on Oct. 30. 

Game times have not yet been announced. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).  

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

Wild Card Games

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 1

NL Wild Card Game

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Game

TBA

ESPN

TBA

National League Division Series (involves NL team with best record)

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 3

NLDS Game 1

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 4

NLDS Game 2

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 6

NLDS Game 3

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 7

NLDS Game 4*

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 9

NLDS Game 5*

TBA

TBS

TBA

* - if necessary

National League Division Series (involves NL team with second-best record)

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 3

NLDS Game 1

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 4

NLDS Game 2

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 6

NLDS Game 3

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 7

NLDS Game 4*

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 9

NLDS Game 5*

TBA

TBS

TBA

* - if necessary

American League Division Series (involves AL team with best record)

DATEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 4

ALDS Game 1

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

TBA

Oct. 5

ALDS Game 2

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

TBA

Oct. 7

ALDS Game 3

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

TBA

Oct. 8

ALDS Game 4*

TBA

FS1

TBA

Oct. 10

ALDS Game 5*

TBA

FS1

TBA

* - if necessary

American League Division Series (involves AL team with second-best record)

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 4

ALDS Game 1

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

TBA

Oct. 5

ALDS Game 2

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

TBA

Oct. 7

ALDS Game 3

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

TBA

Oct. 8

ALDS Game 4*

TBA

FS1

TBA

Oct. 10

ALDS Game 5*

TBA

FS1

TBA

* - if necessary

National League Championship Series

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 11

NLCS Game 1

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 12

NLCS Game 2

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 14

NLCS Game 3

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 15

NLCS Game 4

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 16

NLCS Game 5*

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 18

NLCS Game 6*

TBA

TBS

TBA

Oct. 19

NLCS Game 7*

TBA

TBS

TBA

* - if necessary

American League Championship Series

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 13

ALCS Game 2

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 16

ALCS Game 4

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 17

ALCS Game 5*

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 19

ALCS Game 6*

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

Oct. 20

ALCS Game 7*

TBA

FS1 or Fox

TBA

* - if necessary

World Series

DATEMATCHUP/RESULTTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 22

World Series Game 1

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 23

World Series Game 2

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 25

World Series Game 3

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 26

World Series Game 4

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 27

World Series Game 5*

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 29

World Series Game 6*

TBA

Fox

TBA

Oct. 30

World Series Game 7*

TBA

Fox

TBA

* - if necessary

