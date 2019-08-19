MLB playoffs schedule 2019: Dates, start times, live stream and TV channels for baseball postseason games
The baseball postseason will begin on the first day of October
Major League Baseball released its postseason schedule for 2019, and for the second year in a row, there won't be any November baseball. The final day of the 2019 regular season is on Sunday, Sept. 29, so any necessary tiebreaker games would come on Monday, Sept. 30, with the National League Wild Card Game slated for the following day. The postseason will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 1 with the Wild Card Games, and if the World Series runs goes the distance, the seventh and final game would take place on Oct. 30.
Game times have not yet been announced. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Here's the full playoff schedule:
Wild Card Games
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 1
NL Wild Card Game
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 2
AL Wild Card Game
TBA
ESPN
TBA
National League Division Series (involves NL team with best record)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
NLDS Game 1
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 4
NLDS Game 2
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 6
NLDS Game 3
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 7
NLDS Game 4*
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 9
NLDS Game 5*
TBA
TBS
TBA
* - if necessary
National League Division Series (involves NL team with second-best record)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 3
NLDS Game 1
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 4
NLDS Game 2
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 6
NLDS Game 3
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 7
NLDS Game 4*
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 9
NLDS Game 5*
TBA
TBS
TBA
* - if necessary
American League Division Series (involves AL team with best record)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
ALDS Game 1
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
TBA
Oct. 5
ALDS Game 2
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
TBA
Oct. 7
ALDS Game 3
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
TBA
Oct. 8
ALDS Game 4*
TBA
FS1
TBA
Oct. 10
ALDS Game 5*
TBA
FS1
TBA
* - if necessary
American League Division Series (involves AL team with second-best record)
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 4
ALDS Game 1
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
TBA
Oct. 5
ALDS Game 2
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
TBA
Oct. 7
ALDS Game 3
TBA
FS1 or MLBN
TBA
Oct. 8
ALDS Game 4*
TBA
FS1
TBA
Oct. 10
ALDS Game 5*
TBA
FS1
TBA
* - if necessary
National League Championship Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 11
NLCS Game 1
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 12
NLCS Game 2
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 15
NLCS Game 4
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 16
NLCS Game 5*
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 18
NLCS Game 6*
TBA
TBS
TBA
Oct. 19
NLCS Game 7*
TBA
TBS
TBA
* - if necessary
American League Championship Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 13
ALCS Game 2
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 16
ALCS Game 4
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 17
ALCS Game 5*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
Oct. 20
ALCS Game 7*
TBA
FS1 or Fox
TBA
* - if necessary
World Series
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 22
World Series Game 1
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 23
World Series Game 2
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 25
World Series Game 3
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 26
World Series Game 4
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 27
World Series Game 5*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 29
World Series Game 6*
TBA
Fox
TBA
Oct. 30
World Series Game 7*
TBA
Fox
TBA
* - if necessary
