On Tuesday, Major League Baseball formally announced its plans for this fall's postseason. These playoffs were already going to be unprecedented because of their expanded nature -- 16 teams, or more than half the league, will gain entrance -- but the addition of neutral-site bubbles for the Division, Championship, and World Series rounds is a new, if expected wrinkle.

Here's how the expanded postseason will work. Each of the first- and second-place division finishers will qualify, along with the two teams with the next-best records. The teams will then be paired off based on seeding (No. 1 vs. No. 8 and so on), after which they'll play a best-of-three series in the higher seed's ballpark. The winner will then advance to the traditional best-of-five Division Series. Unlike in years past, that series will remain in place at a neutral site.

In the American League, the two Division Series will be hosted in California. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 1 and 8 and the Nos. 4 and 5 series will play in PETCO Park, home of the San Diego Padres. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 2 and 7 and the Nos. 3 and 6 matchups will play at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Over in the National League, the Division Series will be hosted in Texas. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 1 and 8 and the Nos. 4 and 5 series will play at Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 2 and 7 and the Nos. 3 and 6 matchups will play at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

PETCO Park will serve as the host for the AL Championship Series, while Globe Life Park will host both, the NL Championship Series and the World Series.

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Tue., Sept. 29 AL Game 1 No. 1 vs. No. 8 TBD TBD TBD AL Game 1 No. 2 vs. No. 7 TBD TBD TBD AL Game 1 No. 3 vs. No. 6 TBD TBD TBD AL Game 1 No. 4 vs. No. 5 TBD TBD TBD Wed., Sept. 30 AL Game 2 No. 1 vs. No. 8 TBD TBD TBD AL Game 2 No. 2 vs. No. 7 TBD TBD TBD AL Game 2 No. 3 vs. No. 6 TBD TBD TBD AL Game 2 No. 4 vs. No. 5 TBD TBD TBD NL Game 1 No. 1 vs. No. 8 TBD TBD TBD NL Game 1 No. 2 vs. No. 7 TBD TBD TBD NL Game 1 No. 3 vs. No. 6 TBD TBD TBD NL Game 1 No. 4 vs. No. 5 TBD TBD TBD Thurs., Oct. 1 AL Game 3* No. 1 vs. No. 8 TBD TBD TBD AL Game 3* No. 2 vs. No. 7 TBD TBD TBD AL Game 3* No. 3 vs. No. 6 TBD TBD TBD AL Game 3* No. 4 vs. No. 5 TBD TBD TBD NL Game 2 No. 1 vs. No. 8 TBD TBD TBD NL Game 2 No. 2 vs. No. 7 TBD TBD TBD NL Game 2 No. 3 vs. No. 6 TBD TBD TBD NL Game 2 No. 4 vs. No. 5 TBD TBD TBD Fri., Oct. 2 NL Game 3* No. 1 vs. No. 8 TBD TBD TBD NL Game 3* No. 2 vs. No. 7 TBD TBD TBD NL Game 3* No. 3 vs. No. 6 TBD TBD TBD

NL Game 3* No. 4 vs. No. 5 TBD TBD TBD

*- if necessary

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Mon., Oct. 5 ALDS Game 1 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD TBS San Diego ALDS Game 1 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD TBS Los Angeles Tue., Oct. 6 ALDS Game 2 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD TBS San Diego ALDS Game 2 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD TBS Los Angeles NLDS Game 1 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD FS1/MLBN Arlington NLDS Game 1 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD FS1/MLBN Houston Wed., Oct. 7 ALDS Game 3 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD TBS San Diego ALDS Game 3 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD TBS Los Angeles NLDS Game 2 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD FS1/MLBN Arlington NLDS Game 2 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD FS1/MLBN Houston Thurs., Oct. 8 ALDS Game 4* 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD TBS San Diego ALDS Game 4* 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD TBS Los Angeles NLDS Game 3 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD FS1/MLBN Arlington NLDS Game 3 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD FS1/MLBN Houston Fri., Oct. 9 ALDS Game 5* 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD TBS San Diego ALDS Game 5* 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD TBS Los Angeles NLDS Game 4* 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD FS1 Arlington NLDS Game 4* 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD FS1 Houston Sat., Oct. 10 NLDS Game 5* 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD FS1 Arlington NLDS Game 5* 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD FS1 Houston

*- if necessary

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., Oct. 11 ALCS Game 1 TBD TBD TBS San Diego Mon., Oct. 12 ALCS Game 2 TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 1 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Tue., Oct. 13 ALCS Game 3 TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 2 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 14 ALCS Game 4 TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 3 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 5* TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 4 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Fri., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 6* TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 5* TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 17 ALCS Game 7* TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 6* TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sun., Oct. 18 NLCS Game 7* TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington

*- if necessary

2020 World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV SITE Tue., Oct. 20 Game 1 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 21 Game 2 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Fri., Oct. 23 Game 3 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Sat., Oct. 24 Game 4 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Sun., Oct. 25 Game 5* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 27 Game 6* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 28 Game 7* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington

*- if necessary