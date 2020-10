The League Championship Series are in full swing this week in Major League Baseball's 2020 playoffs. In the American League, the Astros have won three straight games while facing elimination to force a win-or-go-home Game 7 on Saturday night. In the National League, the Braves have a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Dodgers.

You can find the full 2020 postseason bracket here. Below is the full schedule for the 2020 postseason. Times are subject to change.

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

*-if necessary

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Tue., Oct. 20 World Series Game 1 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Wed., Oct. 21 World Series Game 2 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Fri., Oct. 23 World Series Game 3 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Sat., Oct. 24 World Series Game 4 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Sun., Oct. 25 World Series Game 5* TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Tue., Oct. 27 World Series Game 6* TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington Wed., Oct. 28 World Series Game 7* TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Arlington

*-if necessary

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)