The 16-team field and the schedule are set for Major League Baseball's 2020 playoffs. More than half the league is making up the field in these unique playoffs, and the bracket was finalized on Sunday. The league has announced game times and TV info for the first two days of games.

The Rays are the top seed in the American League, and they'll face the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series. Meanwhile, the Yankees earned the AL's No. 5 seed and will travel to face Cleveland. In the National League, the No. 1 Dodgers will square off with the No. 8 Brewers, who are one of four NL Central teams to make the postseason. You can find the full playoff bracket here.

In the American League, the two Division Series will be hosted in California. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 1 and 8 and the Nos. 4 and 5 series will play in PETCO Park, home of the San Diego Padres. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 2 and 7 and the Nos. 3 and 6 matchups will play at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Over in the National League, the Division Series will be hosted in Texas. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 1 and 8 and the Nos. 4 and 5 series will play at Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 2 and 7 and the Nos. 3 and 6 matchups will play at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

PETCO Park will serve as the host for the AL Championship Series, while Globe Life Park will host both, the NL Championship Series and the World Series.

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Tue., Sept. 29 AL Game 1 Twins vs. Astros 2 p.m. ABC Target Field AL Game 1 A's vs. White Sox 3 p.m. ESPN RingCentral Coliseum AL Game 1 Rays vs. Blue Jays 5 p.m. TBS Tropicana Field AL Game 1 Cleveland vs. Yankees 7 p.m. ESPN Progressive Field Wed., Sept. 30 NL Game 1 Braves vs. Reds 12 p.m. ESPN Truist Park AL Game 2 Twins vs. Astros 1 p.m. ESPN2 Target Field NL Game 1 Cubs vs. Marlins 2 p.m. ABC Wrigley Field AL Game 2 A's vs. White Sox 3 p.m. ESPN RingCentral Coliseum AL Game 2 Rays vs. Blue Jays 4 p.m. TBS Tropicana Field NL Game 1 Padres vs. Cardinals 5 p.m. ESPN2 Petco Park AL Game 2 Cleveland vs. Yankees 7 p.m. ESPN Progressive Field NL Game 1 Dodgers vs. Brewers 10 p.m. ESPN Dodger Stadium Thurs., Oct. 1 AL Game 3* Rays vs. Blue Jays TBD TBS Tropicana Field AL Game 3* A's vs. White Sox TBD TBD RingCentral Coliseum AL Game 3* Twins vs. Astros TBD TBD Target Field AL Game 3* Cleveland vs. Yankees TBD TBD Progressive Field NL Game 2 Dodgers vs. Brewers TBD TBD Dodger Stadium NL Game 2 Braves vs. Reds TBD TBD Truist Park NL Game 2 Cubs vs. Marlins TBD TBD Wrigley Field NL Game 2 Padres vs. Cardinals TBD TBD Petco Park Fri., Oct. 2 NL Game 3* Dodgers vs. Brewers TBD TBD Dodger Stadium NL Game 3* Braves vs. Reds TBD TBD Truist Park NL Game 3* Cubs vs. Marlins TBD TBD Wirgley Field

NL Game 3* Padres vs. Cardinals

TBD TBD Petco Park

*- if necessary

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Mon., Oct. 5 ALDS Game 1 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD TBS San Diego ALDS Game 1 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD TBS Los Angeles Tue., Oct. 6 ALDS Game 2 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD TBS San Diego ALDS Game 2 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD TBS Los Angeles NLDS Game 1 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD FS1/MLBN Arlington NLDS Game 1 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD FS1/MLBN Houston Wed., Oct. 7 ALDS Game 3 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD TBS San Diego ALDS Game 3 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD TBS Los Angeles NLDS Game 2 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD FS1/MLBN Arlington NLDS Game 2 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD FS1/MLBN Houston Thurs., Oct. 8 ALDS Game 4* 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD TBS San Diego ALDS Game 4* 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD TBS Los Angeles NLDS Game 3 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD FS1/MLBN Arlington NLDS Game 3 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD FS1/MLBN Houston Fri., Oct. 9 ALDS Game 5* 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD TBS San Diego ALDS Game 5* 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD TBS Los Angeles NLDS Game 4* 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD FS1 Arlington NLDS Game 4* 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD FS1 Houston Sat., Oct. 10 NLDS Game 5* 1/8 vs. 4/5 TBD FS1 Arlington NLDS Game 5* 2/7 vs. 3/6 TBD FS1 Houston

*- if necessary

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., Oct. 11 ALCS Game 1 TBD TBD TBS San Diego Mon., Oct. 12 ALCS Game 2 TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 1 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Tue., Oct. 13 ALCS Game 3 TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 2 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 14 ALCS Game 4 TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 3 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 5* TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 4 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Fri., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 6* TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 5* TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 17 ALCS Game 7* TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 6* TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sun., Oct. 18 NLCS Game 7* TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington

*- if necessary

2020 World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV SITE Tue., Oct. 20 Game 1 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 21 Game 2 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Fri., Oct. 23 Game 3 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Sat., Oct. 24 Game 4 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Sun., Oct. 25 Game 5* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 27 Game 6* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 28 Game 7* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington

*- if necessary