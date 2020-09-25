In September, Major League Baseball formally announced its plans for this fall's postseason. These playoffs were already going to be unprecedented because of their expanded nature -- 16 teams, or more than half the league, will gain entrance -- but the addition of neutral-site bubbles for the Division, Championship, and World Series rounds is a new, if expected wrinkle.
Here's how the expanded postseason will work. Each of the first- and second-place division finishers will qualify, along with the two teams with the next-best records. The teams will then be paired off based on seeding (No. 1 vs. No. 8 and so on), after which they'll play a best-of-three series in the higher seed's ballpark. The winner will then advance to the traditional best-of-five Division Series. Unlike in years past, that series will remain in place at a neutral site.
In the American League, the two Division Series will be hosted in California. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 1 and 8 and the Nos. 4 and 5 series will play in PETCO Park, home of the San Diego Padres. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 2 and 7 and the Nos. 3 and 6 matchups will play at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Over in the National League, the Division Series will be hosted in Texas. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 1 and 8 and the Nos. 4 and 5 series will play at Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 2 and 7 and the Nos. 3 and 6 matchups will play at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
PETCO Park will serve as the host for the AL Championship Series, while Globe Life Park will host both, the NL Championship Series and the World Series.
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Tue., Sept. 29
AL Game 1
|No. 1 vs. No. 8
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
AL Game 1
No. 2 vs. No. 7
TBD
TBD
TBD
AL Game 1
No. 3 vs. No. 6
TBD
TBD
TBD
AL Game 1
No. 4 vs. No. 5
TBD
TBD
TBD
Wed., Sept. 30
AL Game 2
No. 1 vs. No. 8
TBD
TBD
TBD
AL Game 2
No. 2 vs. No. 7
TBD
TBD
TBD
AL Game 2
No. 3 vs. No. 6
TBD
TBD
TBD
AL Game 2
No. 4 vs. No. 5
TBD
TBD
TBD
NL Game 1
No. 1 vs. No. 8
TBD
TBD
TBD
NL Game 1
No. 2 vs. No. 7
TBD
TBD
TBD
NL Game 1
No. 3 vs. No. 6
TBD
TBD
TBD
NL Game 1
No. 4 vs. No. 5
TBD
TBD
TBD
Thurs., Oct. 1
AL Game 3*
No. 1 vs. No. 8
TBD
TBD
TBD
AL Game 3*
No. 2 vs. No. 7
TBD
TBD
TBD
AL Game 3*
No. 3 vs. No. 6
TBD
TBD
TBD
AL Game 3*
No. 4 vs. No. 5
TBD
TBD
TBD
NL Game 2
No. 1 vs. No. 8
TBD
TBD
TBD
NL Game 2
No. 2 vs. No. 7
TBD
TBD
TBD
NL Game 2
No. 3 vs. No. 6
TBD
TBD
TBD
NL Game 2
No. 4 vs. No. 5
TBD
TBD
TBD
Fri., Oct. 2
NL Game 3*
No. 1 vs. No. 8
TBD
TBD
TBD
NL Game 3*
No. 2 vs. No. 7
TBD
TBD
TBD
NL Game 3*
No. 3 vs. No. 6
TBD
TBD
TBD
|NL Game 3*
|No. 4 vs. No. 5
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
*- if necessary
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Mon., Oct. 5
ALDS Game 1
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 1
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
TBS
Los Angeles
Tue., Oct. 6
ALDS Game 2
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 2
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
TBS
Los Angeles
NLDS Game 1
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Arlington
NLDS Game 1
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Houston
Wed., Oct. 7
ALDS Game 3
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 3
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
TBS
Los Angeles
NLDS Game 2
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Arlington
NLDS Game 2
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Houston
Thurs., Oct. 8
ALDS Game 4*
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 4*
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
TBS
Los Angeles
NLDS Game 3
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Arlington
NLDS Game 3
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
FS1/MLBN
Houston
Fri., Oct. 9
ALDS Game 5*
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
TBS
San Diego
ALDS Game 5*
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
TBS
Los Angeles
NLDS Game 4*
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
FS1
Arlington
NLDS Game 4*
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
FS1
Houston
Sat., Oct. 10
NLDS Game 5*
1/8 vs. 4/5
TBD
FS1
Arlington
NLDS Game 5*
2/7 vs. 3/6
TBD
FS1
Houston
*- if necessary
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., Oct. 11
ALCS Game 1
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
Mon., Oct. 12
ALCS Game 2
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 1
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Tue., Oct. 13
ALCS Game 3
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 2
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 14
ALCS Game 4
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 3
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Thurs., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 5*
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 4
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Fri., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 6*
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 5*
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Sat., Oct. 17
ALCS Game 7*
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 6*
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Sun., Oct. 18
NLCS Game 7*
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
*- if necessary
2020 World Series (best-of-seven)
|DATE
|GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|SITE
Tue., Oct. 20
Game 1
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 21
Game 2
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Fri., Oct. 23
Game 3
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Sat., Oct. 24
Game 4
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Sun., Oct. 25
Game 5*
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Tue., Oct. 27
Game 6*
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 28
Game 7*
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
*- if necessary