The 2020 World Series kicks off Tuesday night as the Dodgers and Rays meet for Game 1. Both teams needed seven games to win their respective pennants. The Rays held off the Astros in the ALCS on Saturday before the Dodgers completed their NLCS comeback with a dramatic Game 7 win over the Braves on Sunday.

You can find the full 2020 postseason bracket here. Below is the full schedule for the 2020 postseason. Times are subject to change.

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME TV VENUE Tue., Oct. 20 World Series Game 1 Rays vs. Dodgers 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 21 World Series Game 2 Rays vs. Dodgers 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Fri., Oct. 23 World Series Game 3 Dodgers vs. Rays 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Sat., Oct. 24 World Series Game 4 Dodgers vs. Rays 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Sun., Oct. 25 World Series Game 5* Dodgers vs. Rays 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 27 World Series Game 6* Rays vs. Dodgers 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 28 World Series Game 7* Rays vs. Dodgers 8 p.m. Fox Arlington

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)