The 2020 Major League Baseball postseason kicked off on Tuesday with the best-of-three Wild Card Series. For the playoffs this year, there will be an expanded field with sixteen teams competing. Now, Wednesday brings us a packed schedule with games on both the American League and National League sides of the bracket underway.

There will be eight games in total, beginning in the early afternoon and lasting until late night. Because all of the Wild Card Series games are being played at the ballparks of higher-seeded teams, there will be no days off during these rounds, meaning there potentially be this many games on Thursday as well.

The Dodgers and Rays are the top seeds in the NL and AL, respectively. The Yankees are facing off against Cleveland in the first round, while the Marlins, Padres and White Sox ended lengthy postseason droughts to get to October. Here's the full schedule for the best-of-three Wild Card Series on Wednesday. Games on ESPN and ESPN2 can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Wild Card Series schedule for Wednesday

(All times are U.S/Eastern)

Now, here's what you need to know for each matchup:

Reds-Braves Game 1

RHP Trevor Bauer (5-4, 1.73) vs LHP Max Fried (7-0, 2.25 ERA)

The Reds and Braves Wild Card Series will feature two of the best pitchers in baseball. While the Braves are entering the postseason following a third straight National League East title, they'll need to get their offense going early against Bauer.

Astros-Twins Game 2

RHP Jose Urquidy (1-1, 2.73 ERA) vs RHP Jose Berrios (5-4, 4.00 ERA)

The Twins will turn to Berrios in what is now an elimination game and also another attempt to snap the club's record, 17-game long postseason losing streak, dating back to the 2004 ALDS. The postseason losing streak already was the longest in MLB history.

Marlins-Cubs Game 1

RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.00 ERA) vs RHP Kyle Hendricks (6-5, 2.88 ERA)



The young Marlins will take on the veteran Cubs in Wednesday's series opener. This is the Marlins' third postseason appearance; they've never lost a postseason series in franchise history. In Miami's previous two -- 1997 and 2003 -- they took home the World Series title. The Cubs -- making their fifth postseason trip in six years -- are hoping that their entire lineup continues to heat up after the club scored 25 runs in their final three games of the regular season.

White Sox-Athletics Game 2

LHP Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 1.99 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Bassitt (5-2, 2.29 ERA)

With Keuchel on the mound, the White Sox have a chance to deal the A's another early exit in the postseason. In Game 1, Lucas Giolito flirted with a perfect game before eventually combining with three relievers on a three-hitter and a 4-1 win.

Blue Jays-Rays Game 2

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-2 2.69 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA)

Rays' Glasnow will look to follow in Blake Snell's Game 1 performance as he'll attempt to try to shut down Toronto's high-powered offense. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are hoping Ryu -- their big offseason acquisition -- can level the best-of-three series.

Cardinals-Padres Game 1

LHP Kwang-Hyun Kim (3-0, 1.62 ERA) vs RHP Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.73 ERA)

Paddack got the nod for the Padres in Game 1 after injuries to Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger. The Cards went with Kim over Jack Flaherty, in part because San Diego's lineup struggles against left-handers. The Padres clinched their first postseason berth since 2006 with a strong 37-23 final regular season record. Meanwhile, the Cardinals overcame a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined the club for 15 consecutive days. To get to the playoffs, the Cards were forced to play 53 games in 44 days, including 11 doubleheaders.

Yankees-Cleveland Game 2



RHP Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 3.56 ERA) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 2.91 ERA)

Game 1 was touted as the best pitching duel of the season with Gerrit Cole facing Shane Bieber, but instead, resulted in the Yankees offense blowing out Cleveland. It's possible that Game 2 could make up for the nonexistent pitching battle, with Tanaka and Carrasco set to take the mound in a potential elimination game for Cleveland. Tanaka has been lights-out in the postseason, and the veteran owns a 1.76 ERA with 37 strikeouts in eight playoff starts.

Brewers-Dodgers Game 1

LHP Brent Suter (2-0, 3.13 ERA) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44 ERA)

Milwaukee has decided to go with a bullpen game in the Wild Card Series opener. Suter and his fellow bullpenners will face the best offense in baseball.