MLB Playoffs scores: Dodgers vs. Brewers live updates, NLCS Game 5 highlights, stats, full coverage
The Dodgers are looking for a much better start out of Clayton Kershaw
The Dodgers eked out a 2-1 win in a 13-inning Game 4 of the NLCS to draw even with the Brewers as they look for their second straight World Series appearance. The Brewers were hoping to head into this game with the potential to close out the Dodgers on the road, but instead they find themselves playing a pivotal Game 5.
Clayton Kershaw is on the mound in a huge game for the Brewers, as he looks to recuperate from a brutal Game 1 outing. Kershaw threw three innings, giving up four runs in the process. It's imperative that he pitches better on Wednesday to give the Dodgers a chance to beat a Brewers team that has proven time and time against that it's much more than a fad.
Game 4 saw some bad blood between these teams, with Manny Machado apparently trying to kick Jesus Aguilar. Christian Yelich outright called Machado "dirty," so look for how these two teams react on Wednesday.
Wade Miley is pitching for the Brewers, after picking up a pair of no-decisions in the ALDS. Miley is pitching in a hostile Dodger stadium, but in his first two starts he's been solid, giving up just five hits and no runs in those two starts. This is the biggest game of the series, as the Brewers try to avoid returning home in a must-win situation. Kershaw, meanwhile, may hold the fate of the Dodgers in his arm.
NLCS Game 5: Dodgers vs. Brewers
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 17
- Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles
- TV channel: Fox
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Dodgers -174
