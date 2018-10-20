MLB playoffs scores: Dodgers vs. Brewers live updates, NLCS Game 6 highlights, stats, full coverage
The Dodgers are trying to close out the NLCS in Milwaukee for Game 6
The NLCS has shifted back to Miller Park in Milwaukee for Game 6. The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, which means they are one win away from returning to the World Series for a second straight year. The Brewers, meantime, are in must-win mode. The good news for Milwaukee is that throughout the history of best-of-seven postseason series in MLB, the team down 3-2 and headed back home, as the Brewers are, has won Game 6 more than 60 percent of the time. In this one, right-hander Hyun-jin Ryu goes for the Dodgers against Milwaukee lefty Wade Miley.
NLCS Game 6: Dodgers vs. Brewers
- Date: Friday, Oct. 19
- Time: 8:39 p.m. ET
- Location: Miller Park in Milwaukee
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Dodgers -115/ Brewers +105
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Brewers vs. Dodgers. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
-
