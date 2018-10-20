MLB playoffs scores: Dodgers vs. Brewers live updates, NLCS Game 7 highlights, stats, full coverage
It's Game 7 of the NLCS, and whoever wins advances to the World Series to take on the Red Sox
The Brewers defeated the Dodgers 7-2 on Friday night to tie the National League Championship Series at three games apiece, so tonight it's Game 7 of the NLCS. Either the defending NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers or the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers will head to Boston to play the Red Sox in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday. The win-or-go-home Game 7 will take place at Miller Park in Milwaukee, with 10-year veteran Jhoulys Chacin taking the mound for the Brewers facing Dodgers rookie Walker Buehler. Buehler will be the first rookie to start a Game 7 since the Red Sox's Daisuke Matsuzaka in the 2007 ALCS against the Indians.
NLCS Game 7: Dodgers vs. Brewers
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 20
- Time: 8:09 p.m. ET
- Location: Miller Park in Milwaukee
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Dodgers -112 / Brewers +102
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Brewers vs. Dodgers. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
