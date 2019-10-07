MLB playoff scores, live updates: Astros vs. Rays and Braves vs. Cardinals, highlights, full coverage
The Astros and Braves are both looking to close out their respective division series
For the second time this postseason, baseball fans are treated to a busy slate of four meaningful October games. All four games are potential clinchers. Over in the American League, the Houston Astros will go for the Division Series sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, and the New York Yankees will try do the same later in the day at Target Field. Over in the National League, the Atlanta Braves will look to close out the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 4 of the Division Series at Busch Stadium. The Washington Nationals, meantime, will try to stave off elimination at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS. Here's how you can watch the games and follow along with live updates:
How to watch Monday's postseason games
Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
- Game 3: Houston at Tampa Bay | Time: 1:05 p.m. ET | TV: MLB Network
- Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis | Time: 3:07 p.m. ET | TV: TBS
- Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Washington | Time: 6:40 p.m. ET | TV: TBS
- Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota | Time: 8:40 p.m. ET | TV: FS1
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
