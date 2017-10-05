MLB Playoffs: Strasburg will start NLDS Game 1 as Nats wait on Scherzer's injury

With the health of Max Scherzer's hamstring still in question, the Nationals announced Thursday morning that Stephen Strasburg will get the ball in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Friday. Here's everything you need to know about the series.

Scherzer tweaked his right hamstring in his final regular season start last week, and according to MLB.com's Jamal Collier, Scherzer did not throw his bullpen session as scheduled Wednesday. He instead played catch. Here's what general manager Mike Rizzo told Collier:

"We haven't made the decision of when we're going to pencil him in yet as far as where he's going to pitch in the rotation here in the playoffs," Rizzo said. "Suffice it to say he's going to pitch in the playoffs here against the Cubs. It just depends on how he feels, which game we're going to implement him in."

Of course, in Strasburg, the Nationals have another ace caliber pitcher worthy of starting Game 1 of a postseason series. Strasburg went 15-4 with a 2.52 ERA (176 ERA+) during the regular season.

Also, Gio Gonzalez had a fantastic season as well, going 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA (150 ERA+). The Nationals are starting Strasburg in Game 1 and could start Gonzalez in Game 2, allowing the club to push Scherzer back to Game 3 to give his hamstring a few extra days to rest. Righty Tanner Roark figures to be the alternative if Scherzer can't go in Game 3.

Even with Strasburg and Gonzalez available to start Games 1 and 2, the Nationals are at their best when Scherzer is healthy and throwing like he usually throws. Their path to victory involves starting those three studs as often as possible in a short series. Scherzer's hamstring injury is not considered serious, but obviously it's bad enough that they can't finalize their rotation just yet.