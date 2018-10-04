MLB playoffs: Twitter crushes Yankees fan who dumped a beer on unsuspecting Athletics fan
Why? Why would you do this?
There's a pretty simple set of rules when you go to the ballpark. Among those? Don't be a jerk to visiting fans. Let them enjoy (or hate) the game. The Oakland Athletics traveled to New York to take on the Yankees in Wednesday's wild-card game, which means that the ratio at Yankee Stadium heavily favored the Yanks. Not that the smaller-market Athletics weren't well-represented, but that's just the way it goes.
The Yankees' fan base has built itself a ... reputation for its boisterous attitude. One fan did nothing to curb that reputation in Wednesday's 7-2 wild card win over the Athletics.
This poor guy doesn't look like he did a thing to anyone. Even when he turns around to see who did that, it just looks like... Why? And imagine recording yourself doing something like this.
Not that it's ever cool to do this, but this was in a game that the Yankees had under control the entire time. It wasn't "one moment" where your emotions get the best of you. And before Yankee Twitter descends on me, I know, not all Yankee fans are like this. But this reputation didn't spring up overnight.
Baseball fans were not impressed with the idiotic display.
Has anyone made the joke about beer at baseball games being expensive yet?
This story does have a happy ending, as the Athletics found the fan and will be hosting him next year.
If John gets hosted and that Yankee fan gets banned, it will show that there is justice in this crazy world.
Again, this isn't about "all Yankee fans." But the ones this does apply to just ... Be better. Don't make visitors not want to come back to your ballpark. And also, push the wall in right-center back.
