MLB playoffs: Unlikely heroes Dansby Swanson and Adam Duvall rescue Braves' offense and possibly their season

Through eight innings in Game 3 of the Braves-Cardinals NLDS, the Braves were facing the very real possibility of being down 2-1 in the best-of-five series, despite having allowed only one run on three hits. Their only real scoring threat came in the eighth inning when a clearly tired Adam Wainwright issued two walks to load the bases. However, reliever Andrew Miller got Freddie Freeman to harmlessly fly out to center to end the threat.

Was this loaded offense really going to go down and face elimination with such a whimper?

No, it would not, as two unlikely heroes rescued the Braves with two outs in the ninth. Josh Donaldson doubled off St. Louis closer Carlos Martinez to start the inning before two outs were recorded. With pinch runner Billy Hamilton on third base after a steal, Cardinals manager Mike Schildt elected to put Brian McCann on with an intentional walk. Former first overall pick Dansby Swanson, come on down.

Adam Duvall followed with the go-ahead knock:

Remember, Duvall hit a big two-run homer in Game 2 to give the Braves' creaky bullpen some breathing room. He's now 3 for 4 with four RBI in the series.

Swanson is hitting .455 with two doubles this series as well, so the two most impactful offensive players for the Braves in the NLDS have been the eight-hole hitter and a backup outfielder.

That's huge because here are the playoff batting averages of some Atlanta mainstays through four games:

Freddie Freeman: .182

Josh Donaldson: .167

Nick Markakis: .154

Ozzie Albies: .250

Outside of the near-comeback in the ninth in Game 1, the meat of the Braves order had been lackluster throughout the NLDS. Perhaps the Game 3 heroics can jar something loose in front of a potential clincher in Game 4.