The White Sox were in Oakland again on Thursday for a decisive Game 3 in the Wild Card Series against the host Athletics. After a scoreless first, White Sox rookie Luis Robert got them on the board with a home run.

Well, a word of warning first. This was no ordinary home run. Simply calling it a home run doesn't really do it justice and is an understatement. This is the type of monster shot where we throw out the superlative adjectives such as mammoth, prodigious, colossal, gargantuan and the like. Feel free to submit your own after watching this majestic (OK, I had to add one more) clout:

Too bad the A's haven't been able (yet?) to remove "Mount Davis" in center field. This one would've been even more aesthetically pleasing with the beautiful, mountainous background scenery.

That home run clocked in at 487 feet, according to Statcast, which, including the regular season, was the second-longest home run in 2020 after Ronald Acuna's obscene bomb last week. Believe it or not, at 112.2 miles per hour off the bat, it was only the sixth-hardest ball Robert smacked this season. That's just how much raw power the rookie has.

This was also notable due to Robert's young age. He is 23 years and 59 days old. This makes him the youngest player in White Sox history to homer in a postseason game, per Christopher Kamka. He's also the seventh-youngest player ever to go deep in a winner-take-all game, according to Sarah Langs, and the top six is quite a list (Andruw Jones, Bryce Harper, Miguel Cabrera, Juan Soto, Mickey Mantle and Kyle Schwarber).

The White Sox and A's are still playing to see who will advance to face the Astros in the ALDS. Follow live here..